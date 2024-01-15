The new true crime documentary will “bring new light” to Gypsy Rose Blanchard complex story - here's how to watch

True Crime: How to watch the new Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentary. Picture: Getty

It was the true crime story that shocked the world. In 2015 Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend at the time Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in connection with the murder of Gypsy Rose's mother Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard.

It wasn’t the first time Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life story had been splashed across the media. Dee Dee was often seen on TV to discuss the difficulties she and her severely disabled daughter faced. Since childhood Gypsy Rose had been told by her mother that she needed to use a wheelchair and had multiple health issues. The mother and daughter received several donations from charities over the years and even got a trip to Disneyland.

However, all was not quite as it seemed. Her mother is believed to have suffered from the condition known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, forcing her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and present with illnesses and disabilities that she did not have.

In 2016 when Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just 24 years-old she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The new three-part documentary which features interviews with Gypsy Rose, family members and psychologists will “bring new light to her complex story” and “reveal a Gypsy Rose that the world has not seen before” according to the series summary.

Gypsy Rose, now 32 years old, has since been released from prison (December 28, 2023) whereas Nicholas Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

A trailer showing what to expect from the documentary has been released - you can watch it below.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentary - how to watch