Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are among the names revealed to be in court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein

More than 170 names have been revealed as either associates, friends or victims of disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in new unsealed court documents.

The first set of documents were released on Wednesday evening (January 3) after an order by a US judge last month. Those named in the documents include Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

They include testimony from investigations in Epstein, who died before his trial could take place. His close associate and former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed in 2022 for 20 years after being found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences. Her appeal is scheduled to be heard in November 2025.

In one correspondence revealed in the unsealed documents, Epstein told Maxwell that he was content for her to "issue a reward" to any acquaintances of Virginia Giuffre who could prove her accusations wrong. Ms Giuffre filed a civil claim in 2015 against Maxwell, with Epstein telling Maxwell: “You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false.

“The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy.”

The court documents also revealed Maxwell's testimony and videotaped evidence in the same civil suit. She claimed that Prince Andrew, who Ms Giuffre had accused of sexually assaulting her when she just 17-years-old, had only visited Epstein infamous island once.

The Duke of York previously spoke on the accusations made by Ms Giuffre, denying that he had ever met her and denying any wrongdoing. He paid millions to settle a civil lawsuit against Ms Giuffre in February 2022.

The royal was also accused of sexual assault by woman named Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed that he touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside Epstein's Manhattan home in 2001. Buckingham Palace previously branded the claims as "categorically untrue".

The transcript from Ms Sjoberg interview was released in the documents, where she also said that Epstein had told her that former Us President Bill Clinton "likes them young". She said in her testimony: “I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together.”

Mr Clinton's representatives said in 2019 that the former politician knew "nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to", adding that the pair had not spoken "in over a decade" by that point. The spokesperson also added that he had never visited the island, nor Epstein's New Mexico ranch or his Florida home.

