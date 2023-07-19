The 2024 Republican presidential hopeful said that he has been told to report to the grand jury investigating the January 6 riots

Donald Trump expects to be arrested over the inquiry into the January 6 insurrection.

The former US president, and once-again presidential hopeful, made the claim in a social media post on Tuesday night (18 July). The investigation into the US Capitol riots by a federal committee is continuing, with Trump stating that he had been told by special counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of their inquiries.

Trump said on his own social media site Truth Social that he received a letter "stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment". Later at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he told the audience: "I didn't know practically what a subpoena was and grand juries and all of this.

"Now I'm becoming an expert, I have no choice because we have to. It's a disgrace."

Donald Trump has said that he has received a letter from the special counsel in relation to the ongoing investigation into the January 6 insurrection of the US Capitol. (Credit: AFP via Getty images)

The special counsel has not commented on or confirmed Trump's claims that he is due to be arrested imminently.

The investigation into the January 6 insurrection, which saw hundreds of people violently breach the walls of the US Capitol over false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from trump, has been continuing after the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack concluded in December 2022.

The committee, which was launched in July 2021, reviewed over one million documents and interviewed over a thousand people to gain an understanding of the event which led to the insurrection. In its conclusions published last December, the committee voted unanimously to refer Trump to the US Department of Justice for prosecutions.

The committee recommended charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and attempts to "incite", "assist" or "aid or comfort" an insurrection.