The former US president is set to appear at a courthouse in Miami, Florida to face charges of mishandling classified documents

Former US President Donald Trump has been no stranger to the courthouse recently, and is set to make another appearance on Tuesday on charges of mishandling confidential documents after leaving office.

Trump is set to appear at a court in Miami, Florida at 3pm on 13 June (local time), amid allegations that he stored classified information in a shower, a bathroom, a ballroom and a bedroom on his Mar-a-Lago estate. He is also accused of describing a Pentagon “plan of attack” to people without security clearance, and sharing a classified map.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a total, he faces 37 federal charges relating to the mishandling of classified documents and obstructing efforts to return them. Prosecutors have claimed that Trump took around 300 classified documents to his Florida home after leaving the White House, with around 100 of these documents seized by the FBI in a raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

The former president said that he was entitled to keep the documents after leaving office. He also claimed that he had declassified them while still president, although so far has provided no evidence of this happening.

It comes after he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York, a move which made him the first former US president to ever face criminal charges.

Trump has arrived in Miami, where he is set to make a courthouse appearance after being charged with 37 charges relating to the mishandling of classified documents. (Credit: Getty Images)

Despite his recent legal woes, Trump has launched his campaign for the 2024 presidency. His legal situation does not appear to have impacted polls much, with Trump currently outperforming his Republican opponents Ron DeSantis and his former vice president Mike Pence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former US leader has claimed that the most recent indictment is an attempt at “election interference”. He has also accused the indictment's lead investigator Special Counsel Jack Smith as a "Trump hater".

Trump has already said that he will plead not guilty to all 37 charges levelled against him. He told a Boston radio station that he believed he "did nothing wrong", adding: “Honestly, [the indictment] it's a disgrace to our country."

After the indictment over the mishandling of classified documents was confirmed on 9 June, Trump labelled the investigation a "witch hunt". He posted on his social media site Truth Social: “This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Police in Miami are expecting a high number of anti-Trump protesters and pro-Trump supporters to turn out as the arraignment takes place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miami police chief Manny Morales has said that authorities are expecting a crowd the size of "anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000". He added: "We're taking this event extremely seriously. We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worse."