Trump has previously claimed all he had declassified all of the documents found at his Florida estate while still in office

US federal prosecutors have reportedly obtained a recording where Donald Trump acknowledges holding on to a top secret document about an attack on Iran.

Last year, Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence, was searched by FBI agents. At least 15 boxes containing an estimated 11,000 documents were seized, including around 100 marked as classified - a few even labelled top secret. The National Archives said Trump should have turned over the documents upon leaving office, and asked the Justice Department to investigate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An independent lawyer has been reviewing the seized material, and witnesses have been questioned before a grand jury. This inquiry is reported to be nearing its end, BBC reports - and could result in further charges for the beleaguered politician, as he continues on the campaign trail for re-election.

CNN reports federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a meeting from 2021, where the former president acknowledges holding onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran. Trump had previously claimed all he had declassified all of the documents found at his Florida estate while still in office.

CNN reports Donald Trump was captured on tape talking about classified document he kept after leaving the White House (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

While the US-based media outlet has not heard the recording itself, it says multiple reliable sources familiar to the investigation have divulged its contents.

The July 2021 meeting was reportedly between Trump and two people working on an autobiography of his former chief of staff, as well as several of the former president's aides - including communications specialist Margo Martin. They did not have security clearance that would allow them access to classified information, like that contained in the document.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recording indicated Trump had full understanding that he had retained classified material after leaving the White House, CNN said. In it, his comments suggested he wanted to share the information, but was aware he had limited ability to declassify records now that his time in office had ended.

Broadcaster CBS reported it could be a crucial piece of evidence, but sources told them it was unclear from the recording whether Trump was in possession of the document at the time, or was just describing its contents for the meeting's attendees. The BBC reports other sources claim the sound of rustling papers can he heard in the background of the recording.

A spokesperson for Trump told CBS in a statement: "Leaks from radical partisans behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media's harassment of President Trump and his supporters. It's just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there are absolutely no depths to which they will not sink as they pursue their witch hunts."

"The DOJ's continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer's money on Democrat political objectives," they continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump is facing a number of other high-profile legal challenges. In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan courthouse, after an historic arraignment.