The 63-year-old is said to be planning his return to the White House with a launch event in Iowa

Former US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race. (Credit: Getty Images)

The former US Vice President Mike Pence is said to be planning his return to the top of American politics, with an expected launch of his 2024 presidential bid.

According to Reuters, two sources close to the former VP have said that he is planning to launch his campaign during an event in Des Moines, Iowa on 7 June. His camp have not commented on the leak, but in an recent interview, he hinted towards the move, telling Fox News Business: “We’re continuing to talk to people around the country and getting a lot of encouragement around the country.

He added: “But look, I think this country is in a lot of trouble. I think all of us that have the ability to make a difference have a responsibility to reflect on what role we might play.”

Pence, 63, was the former running mate and later vice president to Donald Trump. The pair look likely to come face-to-face as they join the fray for the Republican nomination for the presidential election next year.

While the relationship between the two was rosy for the most part of Trump's time in office, their relationship soured after Pence refused to back his former boss in claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" and did not echo his calls to overturn the result. Trump, who announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in November 2022, is currently topping national polls to win the nomination despite being indicted on criminal charges of falsifying business records.

Although distancing himself from the controversy surrounding Trump's final days in office, Pence is said to have remained closely aligned with his policies. He will be hoping to attract the support of Republicans who still support Trump-era policies without the persona controversies of the former president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also thrown his hat into the ring for the Republican nomination. He launched his campaign during a Twitter event with tech mogul Elon Musk, however the session on Twitter Spaces was fraught with technical hiccups.