Donald Trump in court live: ex-US President to be arraigned over Stormy Daniels hush money charges

Follow the latest updates as Donald Trump appears in court for a historic arraignment over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

By Ralph Blackburn, Heather Carrick, Amber Allott
11 minutes ago

Donald Trump is to appear in court today for a historic arraignment at a New York courthouse.

It is the first time a former US President has faced criminal charges, which stem from hush money payments made ahead of his successful 2016 Presidential campaign to porn star Stormy Daniels.Trump will be booked in and have his fingerprints taken this morning, ahead of his arraignment at 7.15pm (2.15pm local time). The hearing will not be televised.

New York police are braced for protests by Trump’s supporters, who share the former President’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment — and three additional pending investigations — are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. His polls in the Republican primaries have seen a boost since the charges were announced.

Follow the latest updates, reaction and analysis from NationalWorld reporters in our live blog below.

Donald Trump in court - live

Show new updates

Welcome to the Donald Trump court hearing live coverage

Welcome to NationalWorld's coverage of Donald Trump's criminal court hearing, the first of any former US President. The historic moment will unfold in a Manhattan courthouse at around 7.15pm BST or 2.15pm Eastern Time.

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday night, ahead of his historic court hearing on Tuesday. Credit: GettyDonald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday night, ahead of his historic court hearing on Tuesday. Credit: Getty
It will however be away from the television cameras. US media outlets petitioned Judge Juan Merchan to be able to film the arraignment, but he denied this. We will however see pictures of Trump in the courthouse, with five photographers allowed in before the hearing starts. We'll bring you all the latest updates, reaction and analysis on this live blog.

