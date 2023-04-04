Welcome to NationalWorld's coverage of Donald Trump's criminal court hearing, the first of any former US President. The historic moment will unfold in a Manhattan courthouse at around 7.15pm BST or 2.15pm Eastern Time.

It will however be away from the television cameras. US media outlets petitioned Judge Juan Merchan to be able to film the arraignment, but he denied this. We will however see pictures of Trump in the courthouse, with five photographers allowed in before the hearing starts. We'll bring you all the latest updates, reaction and analysis on this live blog.