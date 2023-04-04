Donald Trump is to appear in court today for a historic arraignment at a New York courthouse.
It is the first time a former US President has faced criminal charges, which stem from hush money payments made ahead of his successful 2016 Presidential campaign to porn star Stormy Daniels.Trump will be booked in and have his fingerprints taken this morning, ahead of his arraignment at 7.15pm (2.15pm local time). The hearing will not be televised.
New York police are braced for protests by Trump’s supporters, who share the former President’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment — and three additional pending investigations — are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. His polls in the Republican primaries have seen a boost since the charges were announced.
Donald Trump in court - live
Welcome to NationalWorld's coverage of Donald Trump's criminal court hearing, the first of any former US President. The historic moment will unfold in a Manhattan courthouse at around 7.15pm BST or 2.15pm Eastern Time.
It will however be away from the television cameras. US media outlets petitioned Judge Juan Merchan to be able to film the arraignment, but he denied this. We will however see pictures of Trump in the courthouse, with five photographers allowed in before the hearing starts. We'll bring you all the latest updates, reaction and analysis on this live blog.