Donald Trump is under investigation over hush money payments made during the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump is due to appear in court today (4 April) for his arraignment over alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former US President allegedly made the $130,000 payment during the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign - supposedly to stop Ms Daniels speaking out about an affair she claims the two of them had. Trump denies the affair, and any wrongdoing relating to the hush money.

In fact, shortly before travelling from his home in Florida to appear in court in Manhattan, New York, the Republican claimed that the case is a “WITCH HUNT”. He is the first serving or former US President to ever face criminal charges.

Trump will later appear before a judge to be read the charges of his indictment and enter a plea. The 76-year-old’s legal team has already declared that he will plead not guilty to hush money charges “very loudly”, meaning a court date will be set for a further hearing or trial.

But why exactly is Trump in court - and what are the charges against him? Here’s everything you need to know about this history-making case.

Why is Donald Trump in court?

Porn star actress Stormy Daniels alleges that she had sex with Trump in 2006 - something the former US President strongly denies.

In 2016, when he was running to be President, she offered to sell her story to the press. But Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen became aware of the plans, which resulted in him making a $130,000 wire transfer to Ms Daniels in order to keep her quiet.

After his election, Trump reimbursed Cohen with a payment worth more than double the original amount. According to court documents, this payment was listed as “legal services”.

It is also alleged that Cohen made a second hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who similarly said she had an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump.

What charges does he face?

It is not yet known what Trump will be charged with because the indictment has remained sealed, as is typical in New York prior to an arraignment. However, there have been several indications of what the former US President could come up against.

Hush money agreements alone are not illegal, but prosecutors have reportedly been investigating whether business records relating to the payment were falsified - something which is a criminal offence in New York. This refers to how the payment and subsequent reimbursement were listed.

Prosecutors may also indict Trump on campaign fraud charges. Here, there is the question of whether silencing Ms Daniels’s claims helped him rise to power, and whether his payments were motivated by wanting to mislead voters or hide things from them - which breaks election law.

Yahoo News reported that Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts, information the newspaper received from someone who has been briefed on the arraignment. The source also said however that Trump will not be put in handcuffs, placed in a jail cell, or subjected to a mug shot - despite these things being considered typical procedures even for white-collar defendants.

What has Donald Trump said so far?

Once news of his indictment broke, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to respond. Misspelling the word ‘indicted’, the 76-year-old said: “These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President.

“THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!”