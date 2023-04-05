The former President spoke at his Florida resort just hours after his arraignment in New York, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

The arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning spectacle as Trump became the first ex-President to ever face criminal charges .

After pleading “not guilty”, whilst facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest , Trump returned to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago , where he delivered a primetime address to hundreds of his supporters.

During his speech, Trump protested his innocence and asserted on his Truth Social platform that the “hearing was shocking to many in that they had no ‘surprises’, and therefore, no case”.

Donald Trump’s speech in full

“Thank you very much everybody, we have to save our country. God bless you all, God bless you all. And I never thought anything like this could happen in America, never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.

“From the beginning the Democrats spied on my campaign, remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations. Russia, Russia, Russia. Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Impeachment hoax number one, impeachment hoax number two. The illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago, right here.

“The lying to the Pfizer courts, FBI and DoJ relentlessly pursuing Republicans, the unconstitutional changes to election laws by not getting approvals from state legislatures. The millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes, all caught on government cameras.

“And just recently the FBI and DoJ in collusion with Twitter and Facebook in order not to say anything bad about the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, which exposes the Biden family as criminals in which according to the pollsters would have made a 17 point difference in the election result - and we needed a lot less than that, like about 16.9. It would have been in our favour. Not my favour, our favour, because our country is going to hell.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged ‘hush-money’ payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

“And we remember the 51 intelligence agents who said Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. It didn’t exist, it was Russian disinformation. Remember that? And that was all confirmed strongly by the FBI when they all knew that it wasn’t Russian disinformation.

“And so much more, our elections were like those of a third world country. And now this massive election interference on a scale never seen before in our country. Beginning with the radical left, George Soros backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that would “get President Trump, I’m gonna get him”, this is the guy campaigning.

“He wanted to get President Trump at any cost before he knew anything about me, didn’t know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case, including RINOs [Republicans in Name Only] and even hardcore Democrats say there is no crime and that it should never have been brought.

“Even people that aren’t big fans have said, they’ve said “this is not the right thing to do”. It’s an insult to our country as the world is already laughing at us for so many other reasons, like our open borders, our incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan where we left behind American citizens, $85 billion dollars worth of the best military equipment in the world. Lost 13 magnificent young lives and far too many to mention who are badly hurt with the loss of arms and legs and facial obliteration.

“The most embarrassing time in our country’s history, in my opinion. Then our give up on energy independence and even energy dominant, we’re going to be dominant within six months, more than any other nation times two. We had this all just three years ago, our raging crime statistics, if you look at Democrat run cities, the numbers the likes of which we have never seen before. The open threats by various countries of the use of nuclear weapons. Something never mentioned or discussed by outside nations during the Trump administration during which could very well lead under the Biden administrations leadership, to an all out nuclear World War III, it can happen. We’re not very far away from it, believe it or not.

“An economy that has been crippled by the biggest inflation that we have seen in more than 60 years. And a military that I used to defeat ISIS - in four weeks, they said it would take four years, four weeks to kill Al Baghdadi and Soleimani, that is now gone woke at the top levels by trying to indoctrinate everyone down to the lowest ranking patriot.

“But now they have really stepped up their efforts by indicting the 45th President of the United States, who received 75 million votes, which is more than any sitting President in the history of our country. And in the wings they’ve got a local racist Democrat district attorney in Atlanta, who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call.

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, gather near his residence at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

“Even more perfect than the one I made with the President of Ukraine, remember I kept saying that’s a perfect call. This one is more perfect. Nobody said “Sir, you shouldn’t say that”, many people on the phone or hung up and discuss over something I inappropriately said. Because nothing was said wrong, in fact at the end of the call we agreed to continue our conversation about election fraud and election fraud specifically in Georgia at a later time.

“Many people on the phone, including lots of lawyers, nobody found anything wrong with that perfect call until a book promotion tour many months later, all of a sudden they say, “I remember Trump making call, let’s look at that”.

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, and it should be dropped immediately.

“Then you have a radical left lunatic known as a bomb thrower who is harassing hundreds of my people, day after day, over the boxes hoax - you know the boxes hoax, as we call it. Just so everyone knows, I come under what is known as the Presidential Records Act, which was designed and approved by congress long ago, just for this reason.

“Under the Act, I’m supposed to negotiate with NARA, the National Archives Records Administration, which as of this date is a radical left troublemaking organisation that red flags the constitution of the United States and the bill of rights as “dangerous and triggering”. Can you imagine, this is what we have to deal with.

“But there is no criminality under the Presidential Records Act, that is not what it’s all about. We were negotiating in very good faith, proper way, in order to return some or all of the documents that I openly and in very plain sight brought with me to Mar-a-Lago from our beautiful White House, just as virtually every other President has done in the past.

“When FBI and DoJ officials with NARA were here, I told my lawyer to show them the very secure storage room in which they were locked. The FBI’s sole request in writing was, “could you please put another lock on the door?”. We immediately complied.

“It’s a lot different than the Biden situation, isn’t it? The next thing I know we were raided by many gun-toting FBI agents, who took whatever they wanted including my passports and medical records. Everybody was in shock, nobody had ever heard of such a raid before, can’t even believe it. Who would think that could happen today.

“I immediately thought of the fourth amendment that protects against unreasonable search and seizure. But they did it anyway because our justice system has become lawless. They’re using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections. Apparently they’re not looking at me through the view of the non-criminal Presidential Records Act. They came up with a new one, this is a new one, and they’re looking at me through the Espionage Act, how does that sound, of 1917, where the penalty is death, even though that has absolutely nothing to do with openly taking boxes of documents and mostly clothing and other things to my home - which President Obama has done, the Bushes have done, Jimmy Carter has done, Ronald Reagan has done.

Former US president Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged ‘hush-money’ payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Everybody’s done, in fact Hilary Clinton got rid of 33,000 emails and that was okay. But nobody has done it like Joe Biden. This lunatic special prosecutor named Jack Smith, I wonder what it was prior to a change, who others of his ilk say he’s even worse than they are, is only looking at Trump. Joe Biden took massive amounts of more documents, even removed many boxes to Chinatown, can you believe that.

“He’s got $10 million dollars from China, where did that come from? I guess they were banking on Hunter’s expertise, and had others stored in unsecured offices in Pennsylvania and strewn all over his garage floor, where his now very famous Corvette is also stored, all over the floor, including classified documents.

“But that’s okay. Perhaps most importantly he has 1,850 boxes in Delaware, which he is refusing to give up. But isn’t that real obstruction? That’s obstruction. As President I had the right to declassify documents and the process is automatic if I take them with me, it’s automatic. Declassified.

“Biden was Vice President, he had absolutely no right to declassify as Vice President. He doesn’t come under the non-criminal Presidential Records Act, he comes under the very criminal Federal Records Act, unfortunately for him, but it’s not going to matter cause they don’t follow the law, which has very severe penalties.

“He had classified documents that he took when he was a senator, which is absolutely inexcusable. And other senators, including Democrats, are outraged. But he’s not being harassed, hounded, like the people that work for me are. In fact, they seem to have forgotten about his documents entirely. So many thousands and thousands, okay with him.

“They like to say that I’m obstructing, which I’m not, because I was working with NARA very nicely until the raid on my home. But Biden is obstructing by making it impossible to get the 1,850 boxes or explain why many documents were located in Chinatown. Can’t explain it. Why were they in Chinatown, I don’t know.

“Lastly I’m under investigation, this time a civil investigation by another racist in reverse, who also campaigned on “I will get Trump, I will get him”. This was her campaign. Never ran for office, “I will get him”. Her name is Letitia James and she proclaimed whilst campaigning, quote, “I look forward to going into the office of the attorney general every single day, suing him and then going home”. This was before she knew me. She announced, “what is fuelling my soul right now is Trump”, and then she had her eyes on Trump Tower. Those eyes are focused on Trump Tower.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump listen on the phone to his speech outside Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Didn’t know the young lady. She even assured her supporters during the election and promised that “we are going to definitely sue him, we’re going to be a real pain in the ass, he is going to know my name personally”. Meh. And then she claimed that I was an illegitimate President. With all we did, with all we did on energy, with all we did on the military or taxes, biggest tax cuts in history, biggest regulation cuts in history. Right to try, people able to get drugs now that aren’t approved, hopefully you don’t have that problem.

“Letita James vowed to use every area of the law to quote “investigate President Trump and his business transactions”. Those transactions are going to be investigated, she said. And that of her family, and his family. Because we’re going after his family and we’re going after them hard. This is all before entering office, and all before knowing anything at all about me. But she’s gonna get me.

“This is why along with unrelenting crime, so many people and companies are leaving New York. She said that I falsified my financial statements, but in fact we’re proving, and will prove, that my financial statements were substantially more than we submitted, not less.

“And in all cases have a strong disclaimer clause in them which tells the institutions that may look at that, if they want to, not to rely on the statement. But they’ve got a problem with their case, because number one I’m very underleveraged, they can’t believe it, all the stuff they read and gave, and have very little debt relative to the value of assets, and importantly not one bank has lost even one dollar.

“She was investigating me to save banks. They’re very good lawyers. But they didn’t lose a dollar during this period of time - in fact, the banks were talking about, made almost $200,000,000 dollars off Donald Trump and they like me very much. We never missed a payment, never got a default notice, had a great relationship with all of them. I don’t need banks, have a lot of cash. Built a great business with my family, built a fantastic business.

“I have a son here who’s done a great job, and another son here who’s done a great job. And Ivanka and Barron will be great someday. He’s tall, he is tall, and smart. But I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much.

“So she’s suing me over banks that weren’t defrauded when she should be focused on violent crime that’s driving people out of the state. This is a persecution, not an investigation. She’s put our family through hell. It’s cost hundreds of millions of dollars to defend, but our heads are held very, very high.

“They want to settle the case, but I want no part of that. So here we are now, it’s where we were today. In a city that was so great, just four or five years ago. But now we’re there, spent time there today as you possibly read, with a local failed district attorney charging a former President of the United States for the first time in history. On a basis that every single pundit and legal analyst said there is no case. There is no case.

“They kept saying there’s no case, virtually every one, but it’s far worse than that because he knew there was no case. That’s why last week he delayed for a month and then immediately took that back and threw this ridiculous indictment together, came out today, everybody said this is not really an indictment, there’s nothing here.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“My lawyers came to me and they said there’s nothing here, they’re not even saying what you did. The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information, for which he should be prosecuted, or at a minimum he should resign. And Alvin Bragg’s wife confirmed a report that claimed her husband has “Trump nailed on felonies”. She has since locked down her Twitter account. His chief prosecutor, who represented the Democrats and crooked Hilary Clinton and a firm run by Chuck Schumer’s brother Robert.

“He quit the firm in order to go to work at the DA office in order to get Trump. Can you imagine that, Hilary Clinton’s lawyer, the Democrat lawyer, Democrat firm, ultimately he quit as chief prosecutor because Bragg didn’t think he had a case - think on that, the same guy who brought this ridiculous thing today.

“Yet during his investigation, this prosecutor named Mark Pomerantz wrote and published a book saying all sorts of privileged things. Has been very strongly reprimanded, he was reprimanded so strongly, I’ve never seen anything like it, that’s probably the end of it.

“But what he did do was probably very illegal, but he was very very strongly reprimanded. Even district attorney Bragg was furious with him, they were having a tremendous fight in the office because of it.

“But hope is never lost because various prosecutors and the DA’s office also quit because they thought President Trump was being treated very unfairly. How about that, isn’t that great? I love them, I’d like to meet them. I’d like to meet them.

“The DA’s office even had a webpage, meet the team of executives who have done this to President Trump, that was what it was titled, isn’t that nice? They immediately had to take it down.

“Meanwhile, overall, crime in New York was up 30% last year, much more than that the year before, with felony assaults, robberies and burglaries all up by massive, massive numbers. Not the same place that I know, not the same place you know.

“And this is where we are right now, I have a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign and a lot of it. We recently had another trial and the same judge told the fine man who worked for me for many, many years, that “if you admit your guilt, you will be in jail for 90 days - but if you don’t, and we go through a trial and you’re found guilty, you’re going away for 10 years and maybe longer”. Which for a 75 year old man with a great family, really means life.

“What the prosecutors and judge did to that man, I will never forget. Cause it’s right out of the old Soviet Union, that’s where we are. They said, “you say anything about Trump”, meaning that’s bad, “you won’t even have to serve the 90 days, you’ll walk free”. They say that to many of my employees, we have this Jack Smith lunatic threatening people every single day through his representatives. They’re threatening jail terms, but talk about Trump and you’ll go free, this is where we are as a nation, who would have thought, they can’t beat us at the ballot box so they try and beat us through the law.

“That’s the country in which we live, however, right now the USA is a mess. Our economy is crashing and inflation is out of control, Russia has joined with China, can you believe that. Saudi Arabia has joined with Iran. China, Russia, Iran with North Korea has formed together as a menacing and destructive coalition - this would never have happened if I were your President. It would never have happened.

Former US president Donald Trump leaves after speaking during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged ‘hush-money’ payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

“And the war with Russia, attacking Ukraine, would never have happened, all of those lives would be saved, all of those beautiful cities would be standing. Our currency is crashing and we will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat, frankly, in 200 years. There will be no defeat like that.

“That will take us away from being even a great power. If you took the five worst Presidents in the history of the United States, and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction done to our country as Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done.

“Incredibly we are now a failing nation, we are a nation in decline, and now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections but using law enforcement. We can’t let that happen. With all of this being said, and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt nevertheless that we will make America great again.