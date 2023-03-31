Donald Trump is currently vying for the Republican nomination for President in the 2024 election - but can he still run now he's been indicted?

The indictment of Donald Trump has sent shockwaves throughout US politics, with the 45th President becoming the first serving or former leader to be charged with a crime.

The move was expected as a New York grand jury investigated alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Even Trump himself believed that he would be arrested on the basis of the claims, although much earlier than the actual indictment was issued.

Trump faces charges of falsifying business records to cover the alleged hush money payment to Ms Daniels. If found guilty, he could face a maximum of four years in prison for just one charge of falsifying records.

The situation is even more complicated as the former President is currently in the process of trying to make a political comeback. He launched his campaign to become the Republican presidential nominee in November 2022, shortly after the US midterm elections.

Trump is likely to press ahead with the campaign, even while being indicted, with some political experts predicting that the criminal charges will embolden his supporters. But can he actually run, and serve, as President? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can a candidate run for President if they are charged with a crime or in jail?

Donald Trump has been indicted - but can he continue his campaign for re-election? (Credit: National World)

Dr Colin Provost, associate professor of public policy at University College London, explained the extraordinary situation the former president currently finds himself in. He said: "Trump is unique in that few American presidents have had as many legal troubles swirling around them as he does. Thus, most presidents are unlikely to find themselves in similar situations."

There is only one rule on qualifications for the presidency in the US Constitution. Article 2 states that the President must be at least 35-years-old, a US resident for at least 14 years and a natural born citizen, meaning that they are a US citizen by birth.

There are no rules within the US Constitution which prohibit a person from running for President if they have ever been charged with or found guilty of a crime.

Can a US president govern if they go to jail?

There is also no rule against the winning candidate from governing as President in the same situation. This includes if they are serving time in jail or prison for any such offence.

Therefore, we could potentially see the extraordinary situation where Trump continues to campaign to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 election and subsequently the presidency while he is indicted - or even behind bars. As no constitutional rule has been written on this, in the situation Trump wins the nomination and the 2024 presidential election, he could in theory govern from prison.

But, as Dr Provost explains, it might not be as cut and dry as looking at the constitutional rules around the matter.

"The Department of Justice has a policy of not indicting a sitting president, but they have never before faced the question of what happens to someone elected president who has also been charged with or convicted of a crime. It would be entirely new legal ground and it’s unclear what the result would be at this point."

Will Trump still run for president?

Throughout the investigation, Trump and his allies have been clear that any indictment could actually bolster his campaign for re-election. Having touted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” by the Democrats, much of the rhetoric used during his rallies pits himself as a martyr against the opposition party.

Dr Provost said: "He and some other conservatives are likely to call for protests and anything that may disrupt the legal proceedings, but it’s unclear what sort of turnout Trump may get on this front. Perceptions of Trump may improve, as he attempts to portray himself as a victim of government persecution, but again it’s unclear how successful such a strategy would be at this point.

"Additionally, it’s unclear how the legal proceedings will affect Trump’s presidential campaign. If the legal proceedings turn into a lengthy trial, it will most likely have a negative effect on Trump’s ability to campaign around the country."

Following the indictment being issued, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to respond. He said: “These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED [sic] the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President.

He continued: “THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!”