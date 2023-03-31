Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating Trump over the alleged payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump has become the first President in US history to be indicted after a Manhattan grand jury decided to press criminal charges.

Trump, who had predicted that he would be arrested on his social media platform Truth Social, is expected to make a court appearance next week on Tuesday for his arraignment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reported by CNN, the former President who is seeking reelection in 2024 faces more than “30 counts” related to “business fraud”. Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating the alleged payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election, however the exact charges against Trump are not yet known.

Following his indictment Trump released a statement calling the ruling: “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” So, what does indictment mean, what has Trump been charged with and can he still run for President? Here’s everything you need to know.

What does indictment mean?

According to the US Department of Justice, an indictment is when a person is given formal notice that they are believed to have committed a crime, including all of the basic information to inform them what charges they are facing.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Trump is expected to make a court appearance next week on Tuesday for his arraignment. During this hearing the judge will read out the charges against him, the maximum penalty for those charges and allow him to enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty or a plea deal with prosecutors. It’s unknown as to whether Trump will attend this in person or take part in the infamous perp walk.

What has he been charged with?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exact charges against Trump have not yet been disclosed as the indictment is sealed, however, it is believed that they stem from alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. In 2016, Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 (£105,000) in alleged hush money over a reported affair in 2006. Cohen was then paid back and rewarded with a bonus by Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, which were logged internally as legal expenses.

In 2018, Cohen was convicted for his role after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign-finance violations. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison and disbarred.

What has Donald Trump said?

Prior to his indictment, Trump had described the investigation against him as “the greatest witch hunt in history”. Following the news, he took to his social media platform Truth Social telling his followers: “These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President.”

He also shared a statement where he hit out at President Joe Biden, the “Radical Left Democrats” and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, describing the indictment as “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stormy Daniels, real name is Stephanie Clifford, is an American adult film actress, director and writer who allegedly had an affair with Trump. She claimed it happened in 2006, when the pair met at a celebrity golf tournament. She reportedly was paid $130,000 by Trump’s personal attorney Cohen as part of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before the presidential election in 2016. However, their affair made headlines in 2018 after she went public with her account of what had happened.

Following the news of Trump’s indictment, Daniels took to Twitter, where she thanked people for their “support and love”.

Can he still run for President?

Despite making history as the first US President to be indicted, Trump can still continue on with his Presidential campaign for 2024 and even govern from jail if he wins. According to Fortune, the rules surrounding who can run for president are very clear. The President must be: “35 years of age, a US resident for 14 years and a natural-born citizen,” meaning there is no law preventing him from running.