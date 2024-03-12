Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Race Across the World is returning for another series, and the BBC is looking for pairs of applicants to be on the show.

The show is open to any pairs from across the UK who match the eligibility requirements to take part, and producers want to hear from applicants about why they want to be on the next series.

Successful applicants will set off on an epic journey across thousands of miles of spectacular scenery, travelling on a limited budget without any mod-cons, and getting involved in ancient traditions and cultures.

Contestants will race against each other in pairs as they make their way to remote checkpoints, and the pair to get to the final location first will win £20,000.

Applications are open for the next series of Race Across the World

How can you apply to be on Race Across the World?

You can apply to be on the new series through the BBC website which has a link to the application page.

To be eligible to take part in the series, you must be applying as a team of two and each team member must be over 18 and legal residents of the UK, and hold valid passports valid until at least July 2025.

Additionally, both applicants must be available to take part in up to eight weeks filming expected to take place from October to December 2024. Neither applicant can be employed or engaged and have not been previously employed or engaged by any company within the All3media Group and/or the BBC.

The application form requires you to fill in contact details for yourself and the person who you are applying to be in a pair with on the show. You will then be asked questions including why you want to be on the show, how much travel experience you have, and what you would do with the prize money if you won the competition. Both applicants must complete application forms to be considered.

When is the deadline to apply for Race Across the World?