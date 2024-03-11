Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those of you who rely on the BBC iPlayer service not only to catch up on the latest episodes of “Silent Witness” or “Gladiators” now we’re in the busy end of the competition might have to start looking to other devices to get your BBC “fix.”

The BBC iPlayer app is set to be discontinued across a number of devices, with the app being removed entirely from devices in some circumstances. The hugely popular streaming platform announced last month that it was shutting down a version of its download application and that deadline kicks in from today.

Those users who access the service through a laptop or a PC will no longer be able to add new content onto their devices to watch at a later date. However, there will still be access to watch episodes on-demand from such BBC highlights as “The Traitors” and “Strictly Come Dancing” on the devices but from this evening, will not be able to download to their devices; so start queuing up on your BBC viewing now before the deadline passes.

Offline content will also still be available to watch once downloaded from today, but only until Monday April 8 2024, when the BBC iPlayer Downloads app will be closed down permanently and all downloads will stop working.