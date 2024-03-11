BBC iPlayer is set to leave certain devices - is yours one of those affected and when will it be removed?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Those of you who rely on the BBC iPlayer service not only to catch up on the latest episodes of “Silent Witness” or “Gladiators” now we’re in the busy end of the competition might have to start looking to other devices to get your BBC “fix.”
The BBC iPlayer app is set to be discontinued across a number of devices, with the app being removed entirely from devices in some circumstances. The hugely popular streaming platform announced last month that it was shutting down a version of its download application and that deadline kicks in from today.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The devices affected in question, according to the BBC, are all Apple MacBooks including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models and all Windows PCs including models powered by Windows 10 and Windows 11.
Those users who access the service through a laptop or a PC will no longer be able to add new content onto their devices to watch at a later date. However, there will still be access to watch episodes on-demand from such BBC highlights as “The Traitors” and “Strictly Come Dancing” on the devices but from this evening, will not be able to download to their devices; so start queuing up on your BBC viewing now before the deadline passes.
Offline content will also still be available to watch once downloaded from today, but only until Monday April 8 2024, when the BBC iPlayer Downloads app will be closed down permanently and all downloads will stop working.
The BBC iPlayer app was first released on July 7, 2008. It was initially launched as a desktop application allowing users to stream BBC television and radio content. Later, it expanded to various platforms, including mobile devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, becoming one of the most popular streaming services in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.