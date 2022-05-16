Bradley Walsh will once again be hosting the fifth series

Carol Vorderman on an episode of celebrity special of Beat the Chasers (Photo: ITV)

A popular ITV quiz show is returning to our screens for the fifth series.

Beat the Chasers will see several challengers go head-to-head with six of the top quizzers in the country, known as the chasers.

So, who are the chasers, and when can you watch Beat the Chasers on TV?

Here’s what you need to know.

Beat the Chasers. Bradley Walsh is pictured with the chasers.

What is Beat the Chasers?

Beat The Chasers is a spin-off series of The Chase.

It is the third spin-off of the show, following on from Chase: Celebrity Special and The Family Chase.

In the show, contestants try to beat a combination of chasers in order to win big cash prizes.

What happens during each episode of Beat the Chasers?

In similarity to the original series, The Chase, hopefuls on Beat the Chasers start with what is known as a cash builder round.

In this round, contestants are asked five multiple choice questions each and for every correct answer they are awarded with £1,000.

Players are then given the choice of playing between two and six chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

In the last series, super offers were introduced. These gave contestants the potential to win hundreds of thousands of pounds - if they complete a perfect cash builder round and answer all five questions correctly.

Who are the chasers?

The chasers are some of the country’s top quiz brains, and viewers will recognise all but one face from previous series.

Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett will all return.

The new season will also welcome a new chaser Issa Schultz, aka The Supernerd.

Schultz, who is a regular on The Chase Australia is filling in for Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty who tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before filming began.

Hegerty told RadioTimes.com that she would be happy for Schultz to join Beat the Chasers permanently .

She said: "I don’t know if we can make the table big enough. Everyone is going to have to have massive widescreen TVs. If the bosses are up for it, I’m totally up for it."

Schultz previously exclusively told RadioTimes.com that he would "definitely" like to become a permanent fixture on The Chase and Beat the Chasers in the UK.

He said: "I’d love to explore that Bradley [Walsh] bond. A lot of the success is that Chaser-Bradley bond. He has a unique relationship with every Chaser on that set. I would love to develop my own.”

Who hosts Beat the Chasers?

Bradley Walsh is the host of the quiz show.

Walsh has been the presenter of the programme since the original series, The Chase, launched in 2009.

He has also been the host of each spin-off series, including Beat the Chasers when it premiered in April 2020.

When will Beat the Chasers be on TV?

The first hour-long episode of Beat the Chasers will air on ITV and the ITV Hub on Monday 16 May at 9pm.