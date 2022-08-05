A new season of the animated comedy series follows the success of the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe which was released in June

A new season of American adult animated comedy series Beavis and Butt-Head is coming to streaming service Paramount Plus more than a decade after season eight was released.

Beavis and Butt-Head first aired in 1993 and follows two heavy metal obsessed teenage slackers who do stupid things out of boredom. The pair take a narrow view of the world - everything is either ‘cool’ or ‘sucks’, and Beavis happens to be obsessed with fire.

Beavis and Butt-Head

The series was marred by controversy as soon as it aired when a mother blamed the show for teaching her son about fire after he burnt down her trailer, leading to the death of her infant daughter.

Despite the fact that it was later revealed that the child didn’t see the show before the tragedy, the controversy had already swirled, but it didn’t stop the show’s runaway success.

The first seven seasons of the show were released on MTV between 1993-1997. Season eight came in 2011, and now, almost 30 years since the show began it is back for season nine.

What is Beavis and Butt-Head about?

The plot synopsis of season nine reads: “The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever!

“The ‘90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.”

Season nine features the trappings of modern life that didn’t exist when the characters were first created.

Episode one sees Beavis and Butt-Head try to solve an Escape Room but find themselves trapped in the bathroom.

The second episode will see the pair trapped again, this time in a cardboard box, before they attempt to harvest honey from a wasps’ nest.

The show has been credited as a major influence on the creators of South Park and Rick and Morty - both of these shows take a satirical look at life in middle America.

Who is in the cast?

There is only one main cast member in season nine of Beavis and Butt-Head, and that is the show’s creator Mike Judge.

Judge plays both Beavis and Butt-Head, the idiotic best friends, in the show. Judge is also the co-creator of King of the Hill, The Goode Family, and Silicon Valley.

Mike Judge voices Beavis and Butt-Head

He directed the cult classic film Office Space, as well as crime comedy Extract and action comedy Idiocracy.

Judge’s other acting roles include voicing several characters in shows he co-created including King of the Hill and The Goode Family.

When is the release date of Beavis and Butt-Head?

Season nine of Beavis and Butt-Head will be available to watch on Paramount Plus in the UK from 5 August.

The first two episodes will be released on 5 August and later episodes will be released weekly. There are four episodes in season nine.

All of seasons 1-8 of Beavis and Butt-Head as well as the movies Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe are available to watch on Paramount Plus now.

Is there a trailer?