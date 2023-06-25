The wait is over. Before We Die is returning to Channel 4 for a second season, with Lesley Sharp reprising her lead role as DI Hannah Laing.

The first season of the gripping drama, which is based on the Swedish series of the same name, aired in 2021 and followed Sharp’s character Hannah, a detective, as she fights to protect her estranged son Christian - played by Patrick Gibson - from the Mimica crime family.

This results in Sharp joining forces with fellow police officer Billy Murdoch (Vincent Regan), a specialist in Eastern European drug gangs from the National Crime Agency, as the pair attempt to infiltrate the criminal gang.

Season 1 ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, so fans have been eagerly anticipating the show’s return. Teasing Season 2, Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick told audiences that the upcoming instalment is set to include “more surprises, twists and turns”. Sharp also hinted at what is to come - pointing out that the first season was a re-creation of the drama produced in Sweden, but that the second season moves away from this, meaning people won’t know what to expect.

But when does Season 2 of Before We Die air, where can I watch it, and is there a sneak peek? Here’s everything you need to know.

Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp) in Before We Die. Credit: Sofie Gheysens/Channel 4

Where and where can I watch Season 2 of Before We Die?

Season Two of Before We Die launches on Channel 4 on Sunday 25 June at 9pm. The next episodes will then air ever night at the same time - 9pm - until Thursday 29 June.

If you can’t wait for each episode to come out, the full series will also be available as a box set on All4 from 9pm, 25 June.

Who stars in Season 2 of Before We Die?

Lesley Sharp is of course returning in the lead role, with her character DI Hannah Laing ready for more action, more twists, and more turns. Commenting on being back for Season 2, Sharp said: “To take part in a story that has a complex, ambivalent, older female character at the centre of its beating heart is a privilege.

“I am excited and honoured to be part of this collaborative, creative team. Viva Hannah! Viva Channel4! Viva Eagle Eye! Here’s to the next chapter of Before We Die.”

Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing and Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica in Before We Die (Credit: Sofie Gheysens/Channel 4)

Patrick Gibson, who plays Hannah’s son Christian, will also be back on our screens - and Issy Knopfler will return as Bianca Mimica while Kazia Pelka is reprising her role as Dubravka Mimica. The full list of cast members returning for season 2 of Before We Die are as follows:

Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing

Patrick Gibson as Christian Radic

Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch

Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica

Isabella Knopfler as Bianca Mimica

Priyanga Burford as Nicky Harris

Steve Toussaint as Leonard Kane

There will also be some new additions to the cast, including Mark Strepan, who starred in New Blood, as Dubravka’s nephew Goran, and Priyanga Burford, who you may know from Steeltown Murders, as Nicky Harris. She is also set to be sharing screentime with with Dubravka.

Of course, we also know that some actors won’t be returning as they were killed off in Season 1 - but we won’t include those spoilers in this section of the article.

Is there a trailer for Before We Die?

There is indeed! You can take a look at all the drama to come here:

What happened at the end of Season 1 of Before We Die?

Warning: the following will contain spoilers!

Hannah had been trying to find out who the leak in the police department was - as someone had been giving information to the Mimicas. But she was in for a shock at the end of Season 1 when she learnt that the informant was none other than her son, Christian.

