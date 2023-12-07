The late poet, whose death was announced early this morning, was a constant figure on “Peaky Blinders” - but who did he play?

Benjamin Zephaniah - 1958 - 2023 (Credit: Getty Images)

The arts and entertainment world are mourning the loss of a literary and activist giant Benjamin Zephaniah, who has died aged 65 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in late October 2023. Born on April 15, 1958, in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah's impactful journey encompassed poetry, activism, music, and acting, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

Zephaniah's poetic prowess emerged early, with his first book, "Pen Rhythm" (1980), challenging the conventional perception of poetry. His mission to bring poetry to the masses manifested in dynamic performances, turning readings into captivating concert-like experiences. The poet's body of work extended to poignant collections like "The Dread Affair: Collected Poems" (1985) and "Too Black, Too Strong" (2001), reflecting his critique of the British legal system and experiences as poet-in-residence during significant inquiries.

Zephaniah's foray into acting included notable roles in TV programs like "The Bill,” but more recently the poet earned strong reviews for his compelling portrayal of a preacher in BBC's "Peaky Blinders" from 2013 to 2022. But who did the late Benjamin Zephaniah play in the smash hit series?

Who did Benjamin Zephaniah play in “Peaky Blinders?”

Benjamin Zephaniah portrayed the character Jeremiah Jesus in the critically acclaimed series "Peaky Blinders." Jeremiah, born in Jamaica, migrated to Birmingham, England, seeking improved opportunities for work and life. Settling in the Small Heath neighbourhood, he became a father to Isiah Jesus.

Jeremiah's journey is intertwined with the history of the Peaky Blinders, particularly during the aftermath of World War I. A comrade of Thomas Shelby during the war, he initially vowed to abstain from violence but became embroiled in the gang's conflicts. Despite his reluctance to take up arms again, he steps in when the Peaky Blinders face adversaries like Billy Kimber and the Birmingham Boys.

Throughout the series, Jeremiah plays a multifaceted role. His character evolves from offering advice and spiritual support to actively participating in the street fights that define the Peaky Blinders' reputation. Notably, he becomes an integral part of Thomas Shelby's network, acting as his eyes and ears on the streets. In a series of milestones, Jeremiah officiated the marriage ceremony between Thomas and Grace Shelby in 1924. The character's journey extends to later series, such as the mourning of John Shelby's funeral in 1925-1926, a pivotal family meeting in 1929, and attending Polly Gray's funeral in 1934.

According to Zephaniah, Jeremiah's character draws inspiration from a real person named Jimmy Jesus, a Jamaican soldier who fought in World War I alongside men from Birmingham. After the war, Jimmy Jesus migrated to Birmingham, where he became known for roaming the streets and preaching the Bible.

Where can I watch “Peaky Blinders” in the United Kingdom?