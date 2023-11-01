Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Graham, star of Bodies, Time, and Boiling Point, will take part in a special live episode of Channel 4 reality series Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up 2 Cancer (SU2C). The actor will be joined by his actress and producer wife Hannah Walters, and their two children Grace, 18, and Alfie, 17.

The family will take part on the Celebrity version of the show, which sees famous faces and their families watching popular TV shows from the comfort of their sofa. It is part of an evening of special Channel 4 programming for the cancer charity.

Whilst the regular version of the show is always filmed at the real homes of the Gogglebox stars, the celebrity spin-off sometimes films at rented locations. Previous celebrity stars on the show have included Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly, comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen, and Martin and Roman Kemp.

SU2C is a series of Channel 4 shows and specials featuring celebrity guests which raises money for cancer research. Other SU2C shows released this year include Rhod Gilbert’s special A Pain in the Neck, and The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Who is Stephen Graham?

Stephen Graham is an actor from Merseyside who is known for his gritty roles in British films and shows, but has also appeared in major American blockbusters. Early break-out roles for the star were appearances in Snatch, Band of Brothers, and Gangs of New York, before This is England put him on the map as a champion of independent film and TV.

His Hollywood projects included playing Scrub in the last two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Dick James in Elton John biopic Rocketman, and Detective Mulligan in Venom sequel Let There be Carnage.

Recent credits include Steven Knight’s shows Peaky Blinders, and Taboo, BBC prison drama Time, and independent film Boiling Point and its series sequel of the same name. Last month he starred in Netflix detective mystery Bodies, playing the elusive Elias Mannix.

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters starred alongside each other in Time season 1

Who is Stephen Graham’s wife?

Hannah Walters is also an actress, and has appeared in several projects alongside her husband. She had a small role in This is England and played Beatrice in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

Walters worked as executive producer on the Boiling Point film and series, and also played pastry chef Emily in both. In Time, she played the wife of Graham’s character, a conflicted prison officer. Walters met Graham when they were both training at a theatre college in London - the pair got married in 2008 and have two children together.

When is the Celebrity Gogglebox live episode on TV?