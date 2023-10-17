The cast of new Netflix drama Bodies features Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Kyle Soller and Stephen Graham

Bodies, is the new mystery crime series coming to Netflix. The original series follows the stories of four detectives investigating the same crime across four different timelines more than a 150 years apart. The time travelling series takes place in Whitechapel London over the 1890s, 1940s, present day, and 2050s.

The eight-episode drama follows the four detectives as they try to solve the mystery of the one thing that unites them all - the same dead body - and find a way to work together across the timelines. Created by Paul Tomalin and based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies stars Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Olivier Award winner Kyle Soller, and British Academy Award winner Stephen Graham.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of new Netflix mystery drama Bodies.

What is Bodies about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate. As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

Bodies: meet the cast

Created by Paul Tomalin and based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies stars Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Kyle Soller, and Stephen Graham to name a few. Here is the complete cast line-up for Bodies:

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Charles Whiteman

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman in Bodies (Photo: Matt Towers/Netflix)

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays the morally dubious detective sergeant Charles Whiteman, set in 1941. The actor is best known for playing the role of D.L. Townes in Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.

Shira Haas as DC Iris Maplewood

Shira Haas as DS Maplewood in Bodies (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Shira Haas plays Iris Maplewood, a detective living in 2053. The actress is best known for her role as Esty Shapiro in Netflix's Unorthodox.

Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan

Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan in Bodies (Photo: Matt Towers/Netflix)

Amaka Okafor plays Shahara Hasan, a dedicated, detective sergeant living in 2023. Fans might recognise Okafor from her work in the 2023 movie Greatest Days.

Kyle Soller as DI Edmond Hillinghead

Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead in Bodies (Photo: Matt Towers/Netflix)

Kyle Soller plays by-the-book detective Alfred Hillinghead, living in 1890. Soller is best known for his role as Francis in Poldark.

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe

Tom Mothersdale plays leading thinker in quantum gravity theory Gabriel Defoe. The actor also has credits in Overlord, Alex Rider and Treadstone.

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix in Bodies (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Stephen Graham plays Elias Mannix and Julian Harker, the founder of the authoritarian group The Executive. Graham is best known for his roles in This Is England, Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman.

Here is the rest of the Bodies cast line-up:

Synnove Karlsen as Polly

George Parker as Henry Ashe

Michael Jibson as DCI Jack Barber

Gabriel Howell as Elias

Chloe Raphael as Esther Jankovsky

Derek Riddell as Calloway

Emily Barber as Kathleen

Nitin Ganatra as Ishmael Hasan

Andrew Whipp as Ladbroke

Greta Scacchi The Woman

Nicholas Farrell as CI Paxman

Alexandra Roach as Maggie Skinner

Anna Calder-Marshall as Lady Agatha Harker

Natalie Gavin as Sarah Mannix

Amy Manson as Charlotte Hillinghead

Michael Shaeffer as CI Hayden

Anton Cross as DC Rick Williams

Oscar Coleman as Jawad Hasan

Will Merrick as PC Byrne

Edwin Thomas as Alby

Chaneil Kular as Syed Tahir

Is Bodies based on a book?

Bodies is based on the adaption of the graphic novel written in 2015 of the same name by Si Spencer. His previous works include editions of John Constantine, Slash & Burn, and The Vinyl Underground.

When can I watch Bodies on Netflix?