Bodies: Meet the cast of Netflix drama with Stephen Graham, Amaka Okafor and Shira Haas
The cast of new Netflix drama Bodies features Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Kyle Soller and Stephen Graham
Bodies, is the new mystery crime series coming to Netflix. The original series follows the stories of four detectives investigating the same crime across four different timelines more than a 150 years apart. The time travelling series takes place in Whitechapel London over the 1890s, 1940s, present day, and 2050s.
The eight-episode drama follows the four detectives as they try to solve the mystery of the one thing that unites them all - the same dead body - and find a way to work together across the timelines. Created by Paul Tomalin and based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies stars Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Olivier Award winner Kyle Soller, and British Academy Award winner Stephen Graham.
Here's everything you need to know about the cast of new Netflix mystery drama Bodies.
What is Bodies about?
The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate. As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."
Bodies: meet the cast
Created by Paul Tomalin and based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies stars Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Kyle Soller, and Stephen Graham to name a few. Here is the complete cast line-up for Bodies:
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Charles Whiteman
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays the morally dubious detective sergeant Charles Whiteman, set in 1941. The actor is best known for playing the role of D.L. Townes in Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.
Shira Haas as DC Iris Maplewood
Shira Haas plays Iris Maplewood, a detective living in 2053. The actress is best known for her role as Esty Shapiro in Netflix's Unorthodox.
Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan
Amaka Okafor plays Shahara Hasan, a dedicated, detective sergeant living in 2023. Fans might recognise Okafor from her work in the 2023 movie Greatest Days.
Kyle Soller as DI Edmond Hillinghead
Kyle Soller plays by-the-book detective Alfred Hillinghead, living in 1890. Soller is best known for his role as Francis in Poldark.
Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe
Tom Mothersdale plays leading thinker in quantum gravity theory Gabriel Defoe. The actor also has credits in Overlord, Alex Rider and Treadstone.
Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix
Stephen Graham plays Elias Mannix and Julian Harker, the founder of the authoritarian group The Executive. Graham is best known for his roles in This Is England, Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman.
Here is the rest of the Bodies cast line-up:
- Synnove Karlsen as Polly
- George Parker as Henry Ashe
- Michael Jibson as DCI Jack Barber
- Gabriel Howell as Elias
- Chloe Raphael as Esther Jankovsky
- Derek Riddell as Calloway
- Emily Barber as Kathleen
- Nitin Ganatra as Ishmael Hasan
- Andrew Whipp as Ladbroke
- Greta Scacchi The Woman
- Nicholas Farrell as CI Paxman
- Alexandra Roach as Maggie Skinner
- Anna Calder-Marshall as Lady Agatha Harker
- Natalie Gavin as Sarah Mannix
- Amy Manson as Charlotte Hillinghead
- Michael Shaeffer as CI Hayden
- Anton Cross as DC Rick Williams
- Oscar Coleman as Jawad Hasan
- Will Merrick as PC Byrne
- Edwin Thomas as Alby
- Chaneil Kular as Syed Tahir
Is Bodies based on a book?
Bodies is based on the adaption of the graphic novel written in 2015 of the same name by Si Spencer. His previous works include editions of John Constantine, Slash & Burn, and The Vinyl Underground.
When can I watch Bodies on Netflix?
Bodies will be available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 19 October.