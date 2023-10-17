Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bodies is the latest drama coming to Netflix this week. The "mind-snapping" murder mystery which spans 150 years is created by Paul Tomalin and based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer.

The time travelling series takes place in Whitechapel London over four time periods - the 1890s, 1940s, present day, and 2050s. Starring Stephen Graham (This Is England), the eight-episode drama follows the four detectives as they try to solve the mystery of the one thing that unites them all - the same dead body - and find a way to work together across time.

Despite being set in Whitechapel, London, Bodies was filmed in locations in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Here's everything you need to know about where Netflix series Bodies was filmed.

What is Bodies about?

Created by Paul Tomalin and based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a time-travelling murder-mystery drama that takes place in Whitechapel, London over four periods in time that all have one thing in common - the same dead body.

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix in Bodies (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate. As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

Where was Bodies filmed?

Bodies takes place in Whitechapel, London, however the series was filmed in Leeds, Bradford and Rotherham.

Speaking to Netflix, Kyle Soller, who plays Victorian detective Alfred Hillinghead explained: “The sets they built and the locations, not just in Leeds but also in places like Bradford and Rotherham, were amazing.” Soller added: “It really felt like we were stepping into Victorian England, which must have been pretty grim. I don’t think I’d have survived back then."

Stephen Graham who plays Elias Mannix/Julian Harker said: “The sets on this show are magnificent, and… the intricacies and the attention to detail are phenomena. You walk on set and you’re there in that world because they create it so beautifully.”

Shira Haas as DS Maplewood in Bodies (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Filming for the series took place in summer 2022, with Bradford filming locations Lister Mills, City Hall, Salts Mill and Burnett Street in Little Germany forming the perfect backdrop for 2053 London.

Other filming locations for Bodies according to IMDb included Bradford City Hall and Manningham in Bradford, Henderson Street and Kasba in Grimsby, Leeds, Bolton, Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham and Hull Old Town and Princes Quay Shopping Centre in Kingston Upon Hull.

When can I watch Bodies on Netflix?