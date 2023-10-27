Telling news your way
Time season 2 filming locations: where was second series of BBC prison drama filmed - is it in a real prison?

Time season 2 starring Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance is set in a women’s prison

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago
BBC prison drama Time returns for a second season with a brand new cast including The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, Doctor Who alum Jodie Whittaker, and No Offence actress Tamara Lawrance. 

Whereas the first season focused on prisoner Mark, played by Sean Bean and  conflicted prison warden Eric, played by Stephen Graham, season two takes place in a women’s prison and is seen through the eyes of three newly incarcerated cons.

The gritty drama returns this week for a second three part season, written by Jimmy McGovern (Cracker) and Helen Black (Death in Paradise).

Production returned to Merseyside for filming earlier this year - this is everything you need to know about where Time season two was filmed:

Season 2 of BBC prison drama Time is set in a women's jailSeason 2 of BBC prison drama Time is set in a women's jail
Where was Time season 2 filmed?

The second series of the prison drama is set at Carlingford Prison, a fictional women’s prison, located somewhere in Liverpool.

The first season of Time was partly shot at HM Prison Shrewsbury, a former men’s category B and C prison which opened in 1877 and was decommissioned in 2013. Shrewsbury is around 65 miles south of Liverpool, where the series is set.

It has not been confirmed whether production took place at HM Prison Shrewsbury for the second season. Because season two is set in a different prison, the production team would have to work their magic to ensure the setting looks different to the prison in the first series. 

Time season two received funding from Liverpool Film Office, and surprisingly the series was filmed across the northern city.

Other filming locations for the second season of the prison drama include The Wirral, Halton, St Helens and Knowsley - locations where the first season was also filmed.

Time season one was filmed at HM Prison ShrewsburyTime season one was filmed at HM Prison Shrewsbury
What else has been filmed at HM Prison Shrewsbury?

Since being decommissioned and opening as a tourist attraction, HM Prison Shrewsbury has been used as a filming location for several crime dramas and reality TV series.

The prison was used as a setting for Without Sin, the second season of Prey, and for several episodes of Coronation Street in 2019.

It has also been used as the setting for reality shows including Most Haunted, season five of  Celebrity Hunted, one episode of the 2023 season of The Apprentice, and will appear as the location for Banged Up, which will be released on Channel on 31 October.

When is the release date of Time season 2?

Season 2 of Time will premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 29 October. There are three episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time weekly. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they first air.

