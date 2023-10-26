Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4 prison reality series Banged Up sees seven familiar faces from the worlds of entertainment and politics spend eight days behind bars at decommissioned prison HMP Shrewsbury. The celebrities will be joined by former prisoners who have served their time but are returning to prison for the series where they will share their experiences of the realities of UK prison life.

Former GB News host Laurence Fox, who was fired by the channel after he made misogynistic comments about a female journalist, was reported to be taking part but dropped out due to political commitments.

Originally called HMP, the series is now being promoted as Banged Up, and will explore problems plaguing the British prison system, from overcrowding and understaffing, and stretched budgets.

Head of Documentary, Alisa Pomeroy said: “This is the sort of television that Shine makes so brilliantly for Channel 4, in the vein of precursors The Island and Hunted. Once again, they've constructed an immersive documentary precinct where real stories play out."

Banged Up stars Sid Owen, Marcus Luther, Peter Hitchens, and more

Who is in the cast of Banged Up 2023?

The cast of the series, which premieres later this month, has now been confirmed. First up, EastEnders star Sid Owen, best known for playing Ricky Butcher in the soap, appearing in more than 1,400 episodes since 1988. He also took part in season 10 of Strictly Come Dancing, paired with professional dancer Ola Jordan - the pair were the third to be eliminated. Owen claimed that he is the only person in his family not to have served time behind bars, but he will experience prison life in the new series.

Comedy actor Tom Rosenthal, is known for playing Jonny in Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner, and Marcus in ancient Rome set comedy series Plebs. He recently appeared in Guy Ritchie film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and voices the lead role in animated series Adventures of ArachnoFly.

Marcus Luther is a Gogglebox star who has appeared on the show since 2018 alongside his partner Mica Ven. The pair announced that they were leaving the show last year following a death in the family.

Pop singer HRVY, who was a runner up on season 18 of Strictly Come Dancing with partner Janette Manrara, is also taking part in the show. Speaking of his experience filming, the singer said it was the 'maddest thing I've ever done'.

Banged Up premieres on Channel 4 on 31 October

Controversial Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens known for his strong traditional conservative views and a believer in the rule of law and strict punishments for those who break it, is another contestant on the series. Following filming he wrote about how real he found the experience and how much he struggled during his time in the prison.

Former Conservative MP Neil Parish, who resigned last year after admitting to watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons, is an unexpected participant in the show. When he resigned he claimed that his behaviour had been immoral but not illegal - after his time on the show he will be extra glad that this was the case.

Sitting Conservative MP and Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Johnny Mercer will also be taking part in the show. He is a veteran himself, having served in the British Army from 2002-2013, before becoming an MP in 2015.

When is Banged Up on TV?