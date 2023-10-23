Notorious mobster and leader of New York’s Gambino family, John Gotti, the subject of Netflix’s new three-part series, ‘Get Gotti’

From the creators of 'Fear City,' Netflix’s new three-part series, ‘Get Gotti’ chronicles the meteoric rise and crashing fall of the infamous John Gotti – all told from the very mouths of those who brought him down. The leader of the notorious Gambino crime family in New York, who were known for their involvement in a wide range of criminal activities, controlling various illicit operations including extortion, loan sharking, illegal gambling, drug trafficking and labour racketeering

John Gotti's eventual downfall and arrest were the result of a combination of factors, including increased law enforcement scrutiny, turncoats within his organization, and a series of successful prosecutions, including those by future Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani. While Gotti was able to avoid conviction in several high-profile trials during the 1980s, law enforcement authorities continued to gather evidence and build cases against him. One significant turning point came in 1986 when Gotti's underboss, Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano, agreed to become a government informant.

Gravano provided crucial information about Gotti's involvement in various criminal activities, including specific details about murders and other illegal operations. This cooperation with the authorities significantly weakened Gotti's position and exposed him to increased legal risks. In 1990, Gotti was indicted on various charges, including racketeering and murder.

During the highly publicized trial in 1992, prosecutors were able to secure convictions against Gotti, largely based on testimony from turncoat mobsters and audio recordings. The most damning evidence was the testimony of Gravano, who detailed Gotti's direct involvement in criminal activities. Gotti was found guilty of all charges, including multiple murders and racketeering, leading to his eventual sentencing to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What is ‘Get Gotti’ about?

“It’s 1985 and John Gotti is the most powerful man in New York; he’s also the most surveilled. His public execution of ‘Boss of Bosses’ Paul Castellano sets in motion a series of events that catapults the young mobster to the helm of America’s most powerful mafia family. As the tentacles of Gotti’s criminal enterprise extend deep into the heart of the city, law enforcement and state prosecutors scramble for their chance to bring the charismatic Godfather to his knees.”

Who was John Gotti?

John Gotti served as the head of the Gambino crime family from 1985 until his conviction in 1992 (Credit: Netflix)

Born on October 27, 1940, in the South Bronx, New York, John Gotti grew up in an Italian immigrant family struggling to make ends meet. His involvement in criminal activities began early when he became an errand boy for an underground club, which exposed him to the local Gambino family. Gotti's notoriety grew as he led a gang known for robberies and car-jackings, earning a reputation as a bully and troublemaker.

Gotti's criminal record continued to expand, including arrests for street fighting, public intoxication, and car theft. In 1962, he married Victoria DiGiorgio, with whom he had multiple children. He ascended the ranks of the Gambino hijacking crew and earned the trust of Aniello Dellacroce, the underboss of the Gambino family. Gotti's ascent continued as he rose to captaincy and later assumed leadership of the Bergin Hunt and Fish Club.

Gotti's criminal exploits escalated in 1973 with his first murder, followed by a string of criminal indictments and convictions. Personal tragedy struck the Gotti family in 1980 when their son Frank was killed in a traffic accident. The subsequent disappearance of their neighbour, John Favara, raised suspicions, although Gotti denied any involvement.

His ascent to the head of the Gambino crime family was marked by a series of strategic moves and shifting alliances within the organized crime underworld; Gotti initially operated as a low-level associate within the Gambino family, working under the mentorship of Aniello Dellacroce, the family's underboss. Gotti's reputation for fearlessness, tenacity, and ruthlessness earned him the respect of his peers, allowing him to rise through the ranks swiftly.

Gotti's opportunity to assume the mantle of leadership arose after the death of Dellacroce from cancer, a figure who had been a strong advocate for Gotti within the Gambino hierarchy. The growing rift between Gotti and Castellano, aggravated by the latter's absence at Dellacroce's funeral, led Gotti to perceive Castellano's actions as a sign of disrespect and disloyalty.

Seizing the moment, Gotti orchestrated the assassination of Castellano and assumed control of the Gambino family, effectively becoming the boss. His reign as boss was marked by a series of high-profile criminal activities, often evading legal consequences that seemed to elude him, hence the moniker "Teflon Don." Despite his ability to evade convictions, the FBI eventually secured evidence leading to Gotti's arrest and subsequent trial in 1992, resulting in his conviction for murder and racketeering. He received a life sentence without the possibility of parole and spent the remainder of his life behind bars.

John Gotti passed away in prison on June 10, 2002, leaving behind a family entangled in the world of organized crime. His son, John "Junior" Gotti, also faced legal troubles and imprisonment related to the family's criminal activities.

