Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is the latest reality TV series to land on ITV. The eight episode series will follow 14 musical theatre hopefuls battle it out for the chance to win the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia.

Created by Judy Craymer, who created and produced the Mamma Mia! movie and musical, the reality TV series is hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and features four professional judges including comedian Alan Carr and West End star Samantha Bark.

The first episode aired last night (October 22), with a review from the Guardian rating it a lowly two stars out of five, explaining: "no reality show has ever featured this much screaming."

So what can we expect from Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream? Here's everything you need to know about the new ITV reality TV show including this year's cast, filming locations and episode schedule.

What is Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream about?

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is a new reality series on ITV1 that sees 14 musical theatre stars battle it out for the chance to land the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia! Contestants will be put through their paces, judged on their singing, dancing, acting and on-stage chemistry.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream cast

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream features 14 hopefuls as they try to win the role of a lifetime. Each week a cast member will be eliminated, with just two roles up for grabs in the West End production of Mamma Mia!.

Here is the cast line-up for Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream

Desmonda, 27, Indonesia

Esme, 22, Chester

Leah, 20, Redcar

Maddy, 20, Bolton

Maisie, 22, Margate

Stephanie, 22, St Albans

Stevie, 22, Glasgow

Calum, 22, Oxfordshire

Craig, 26, Perthshire

Darcy, 23, Hampshire

Marcellus, 36, High Wycombe

Owen, 25, Belfast

Tobias, 22, Somerset

Zachiel, 21, London

Where is Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream filmed?

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is filmed on the Greek island of Corfu, the very same spot where the famous movie was set. Reported by What's On Stage, the exact location is at the Villa Donna.

Speaking about filming on location, judge and comedian Alan Carr described it as "one of the most beautiful islands you'll see." He added: "I just think it's so colourful, it's so fabulous, it's so fun. The show is like a Berocca for me. I think being in Corfu really helps. I liked that we decided who went home. The performances were key... What's not to love? It's lovely."

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream: who are the judges?

The celebrity judging panel for Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream includes comedian Alan Carr, West End superstar Samantha Bark, who came third in the BBC series "I'd Do Anything" in 2008, singer Jessica Ware and Broadway star Amber Riley who is best known for her role as Mercedes Jones on Glee. The series will also be hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball.

Speaking about her time being a judge on the show, Bark said it had "brought back so many memories". She explained: "It brought back a lot of nostalgia. I took the responsibility really seriously because it's their lives and they've worked really hard to get to here. I don't take it for granted that I've got to be a part of choosing who gets the role."

When can I watch Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream?

