The BBC have revealed the release date for Time season 2. The series is featuring a brand new cast, with Bella Ramsey who is best known for her performance in The Last Of Us leading the way as young, pregnant inmate Kelsey Morgan.

Created by Jimmy McGovern, Time season 1 starred Stephen Graham (Bodies) and Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones) as a conflicted prison officer and former teacher who is struggling to face the demons from his past. The second series of the BAFTA award-winning series will instead be set inside a women's prison, with a new set of characters to explore.

Time season 2 features a stand-out cast, with Ramsey starring alongside Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and The Long Song's Tamara Lawrence. Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) will be the only familiar face returning, reprising her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise O'Dell. Here's everything you need to know about Time season 2.

What is the release date for Time season 2?

Time season 2 will be available to watch on BBC One from Sunday October 29 at 9 pm and on BBC iPlayer. The three-part second series is a follow-up from the first season which starred Stephen Graham and Sean Bean. Time season 2 will pick up this time set in a women's prison.

Bella Ramsey as Kelsey in Time (Photo: BBC/Sally Mais)

What is Time season 2 about?

Time season 2 will focus on life inside a women's prison. The official synopsis reads: "Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey, Orla, and Abi are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible."

Time season 2: is there a trailer?

Yes, BBC have released a trailer for Time season 2. In it, Ramsey's character Kelsey is depicted heavily pregnant and behind bars at Carlingford Prison. Though it only lasts one minute it gives an insight into the difficult situations that have led our characters to be in jail. You can watch the trailer below.

Who is in the cast for Time season 2?

Time season 2 features a new cast, along with some familiar faces. Creator Jimmy McGovern described it as: "the best cast I have ever seen assembled for any drama of mine. The best crew too. I am so, so looking forward to it.”

First up we have Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan, a young pregnant inmate. Ramsey is best known for their performance in The Last Of Us playing Ellie Williams alongside Pedro Pascal. Jodie Whittaker will take up the reins as fellow inmate Orla O'Riordanin, Whittaker who is best known for playing Doctor Who recently spoke about her experience on the series. She said: “Time was such an incredible and powerful show created by an extraordinary team, and being a part of this project in its second iteration is an absolute dream."

Tamara Lawrence will be joining as inmate Abi Cochrane, her previous credits include The Silent Twins and The Long Song. Whilst Siobhan Finneran will be reprising her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise O'Dell. Finneran is best known for her performances in Happy Valley and Downton Abbey.

