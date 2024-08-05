Jenkin Edwards (right), who starred in Big Brother 2023, has opened up about his time on the reality TV show. Photo by SWNS. | SWNS

A former Big Brother contestant claims he turned down the offer of "£25,000 and a lifetime of Kinder Bueno", just to see his mum for one minute.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenkin Edwards, aged 26, entered the Big Brother house for the 2023 reboot of the popular reality show.

Edwards, a bartender from Bridgend, South Wales, soon became known on the show for his self procliamed "miserable" attitude, something which he puts down to the fact he missed his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year after his stay in one of the most famous houses in television, he has spoken out about his time there and has revealed that Big Brother offered him £25,000 and a lifetime supply of his favourite chocolate, Kinder Bueno - but only if he forfeited his chance to see a 'mystery family or friend' for one minute.

But, he turned it all down just for a chance to see his beloved mum, Susan, and what followed was a tear-jerking emotional reunion.

Explaining his choice, Edwards said: “I struggled with not seeing my family a lot more than I thought I would, from age twelve to eighteen I was a carer for my mum, every day we were on the phone.

“My mum has loved the show since season one and so has my nan, I partly went on it for her. She has always been my biggest supporter and the first to bring me back down to earth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show was brought back to screens on ITV last year and the 2024 season, which is due to air in the Autumn, promises an AI themed house and games.

When Edwards saw his mum inside the house, he knew how much it had taken for his mum to get there. She has previously suffered with liver disease, fluid on the brain and had a stroke, leaving her with limited mobility and using a wheelchair at the time of the show.

He said: “I knew how much it took for my mum to get to that stage, she was in a wheelchair to the door. I know she did that for a signal for me to be like 'I’m fine, don’t worry'.”

Edwards had an emotional reaction to seeing his mum and explained that his miserable portrayal on the show came from his homesickness and previous history as a young career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenkin said: “The hardest of times was when my mum had a stroke which left her with a stutter, that was a big wake up call for us.” Mum Susan joked with him: “You turned down £25,000 for me to come to come in for a minute?.”

After coming out of the show, Edwards was initially bothered by the way he was perceived in the house. He said: “I felt like I was on a mission to prove I'm not this miserable person. But I’m not going to sit there and cry about people thinking I'm miserable when my nan is mega proud of me. I can’t be mad at something which I can’t control anymore.”

Now he keeps in regular contact with the friends he made in the house who label themselves as the ‘garden gang’ - which includes, Chanelle, Olivia and Tom.

Ahead of the new season of Big Brother, Edwards warned 2024 contestants that “there is no way you can hide behind a mask in the house”. He said: “You can’t keep nothing up in there, I really just think the only person you can be in there is the person you are when you are at home with your family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around one year on from the show, Edwards, said he looks back fondly at the opportunity, and it's left him feeling more confident. He said: “Everyone has seen me look an absolutely state, I don’t have to worry about what I post on my Instagram because people have seen me look worse.

“In the house, we didn’t know how many people would watch it, we were like 'omg, it’s probably flopped'."

Edwards also recalled the best bit of the show was the audition process, and shared that he got onto the show solely with his mum for a year which also brought them closer.

He said: “For a full year me and my mum had a secret, I had constant butterflies every time I’d think about it. After I got the call that I was going in, we stayed up all night and spoke about it, me and my mum just spoke about it for four to five hours.”