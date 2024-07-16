Celebrity Big Brother presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best. Photo by ITV. | ITV

The return date of ‘Big Brother UK’ has been confirmed - but fans have all said the same thing, and they’re not very happy.

The next series of the hugely popular reality show will be on our screens in just a few weeks - but the excitement of fans has been dampened as they have all complained about one thing.

The 21st series of Big Brother UK will air on Sunday October 6, according to X account Super TV. ITV hasn't confirmed the official release date, of the show yet but that hasn’t stopped fans getting excited.

The X post read: “BREAKING NEWS Big Brother UK will return on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6th, 2024! The 21st series is currently set to air again for 6 weeks, Sunday - Friday.”

Fans are not pleased, however, about one aspect - the length of the series. They’ve replied to the X post to share their frustration. One said: “Big Brother needs a longer run, 6 weeks just isn’t enough. It felt rushed towards the end of the last series to whittle down the housemates.”

A second said: “8 weeks should be a minimum!” A third wrote: “6 weeks. Ugh. I’m grateful we’re getting anything at all but I was really hoping for a longer series this time,” alongside a crying face emoji.

A fourth said: “Oh @ITVX not 6 weeks again! The audience is there, why rush it? 😬 Don’t get me wrong, we’re grateful for anything, but damn.. #BBUK.” Another fan said: “One of the biggest lessons last season taught us is that 6 weeks is not enough time, I really hoped they would extend it this year, since they know they would have the audience for it!”

Big Brother will see a new bunch of housemates, from all walks of life, move into the Big Brother house as they get to know each other in front of the TV cameras. The show, which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, was revived by ITV last year.

ITV may not have announced the start date of this year’s series, but the 2023 series aired in October, so it’s likely the 2024 series will air in the same month. The launch date of last year’s series was announced during the Love Island final, so it’s also expected that the same may happen again during the 2024 Love Island final later in July.

You can still apply to be on Big Brother 2024. Applications close on Wednesday July 31 at midnight.