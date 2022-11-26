A new Black Friday deal for the BBC Maestro classes lets you learn comedy from Billy Connolly for just £48

Billy Connolly speaks onstage at the 21st National Television Awards at The O2 Arena in 2016 (Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Billy Connolly’s BBC Maestro course has been reduced in price as part of a Black Friday deal.

Normally £88, for this weekend only aspiring comics can now listen to the wit and wisdom of the Scottish comedian for just £48.

Made up of 19 lessons – including classes on how to choose the right agent, how to deal with hecklers, where to source comic material, and how to subvert expectations – the course includes two and a half hours’ worth of material from Connolly.

The official description explains: “Settle in with the king of stand-up as he unpacks a lifetime of making people laugh. This is Billy like you’ve never seen him before. Billy reveals his process whilst showcasing some of his very best routines.”

“Billy takes you behind the mic to learn the magic of comedy from the man who pretty much invented it.”

“There’s nothing nicer than saying something and people bursting out laughing,” says the Scottish comedian in a trailer for the course, promising tips, tricks, and techniques developed across his 50-year career.

Every BBC Maestro course has been reduced to £48 as part of a Black Friday deal. Other courses that you can currently experience for 40% off include Lee Child’s guide to writing popular fiction, Alan Moore on storytelling, Richard Bertinet on bread making, Edgar Wright on filmmaking, and many more.

Purchasing a course gives you access the video lessons, which you can watch as many times as you like at whatever pace you prefer, as well as access to downloadable course notes and accompanying exercises.