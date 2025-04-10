Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Mirror fans have been waiting to watch the new batch of episodes offered by up the show’s creator Charlie Brooker and his team after season seven was first teased only last month. One thing Black Mirror can be celebrated for is knowing that fans don’t want to be teased over a course of months before finally receiving said episodes.

Last season’s voyage into the supernatural with episodes Mazey Day and Demon 79 - dubbed ‘Red Mirror’ by the creators - seemed to be like Marmite for fans. I personally liked to detour - Mazey Day left much to be desired, but Demon 79 was a triumph. Those who weren’t a fan of either and craved a purely technology-dystopia plot will see season seven as a return to form.

Now, season seven is here - and it did not disappoint. There are six episodes in this new season and while there are peaks and troughs throughout, the season comes out on a high with excellent performances, gorgeous cinematography and engaging storylines - and even some easter eggs for those watching closely.

Common People

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones play married couple Mike and Amanda in the first episode of Black Mirror seasons seven. | Netflix

Common people is a good entry to season seven. It’s exactly what you would expect from a traditional Black Mirror episode - a human story that is impacted by some new fangled tech that will change lives (for the better or worse), mixed with devilish and twisted plot turns.

After a medical emergency, Mike turns to a new technology that could save the life of his wife Amanda. Even if the plot is slightly predictable, the episode is still a great watch. Rashida Jones and Chris O’Dowd have great chemistry, Chris O’Dowd in particular is great as desperate husband Mike. Common People has that distinct Black Mirror bleakness and cynicism that is the reason fans love this anthology series.

Bete Noire

Bête Noire sees Maria come across former schoolmate Verity (pictured). | Parisa Tag/Netflix

Bete Noire is arguably the weakest episode of the series but still intriguing enough. It follows Maria, a research assistant working at confectionary company Ditta, who crosses paths with former schoolmate Verity. But all is not what it seems, and it looks like Maria is the only one who notices anything wrong.

This is Black Mirror’s take on the internet’s favourite phenomenon - the Mandela Effect. I found the lead character of Maria a little unlikeable, which left me finishing the episode not caring much about her or her storyline. The episode fell a little flat after the big climax, disappointingly after all of the intrigue that set it up.

Hotel Reverie

Issa Rae and Emma Corrin star in 'Hotel Reverie' in season seven of Black Mirror | Netflix

There will be easy comparisons made to celebrate Black Mirror tale San Junipero here but for me, Hotel Reverie separates itself from the iconic episode to make a statement. Following Hollywood A-lister Brandy Friday as she takes on an unusual new role in a remake of vintage romance classic ‘Hotel Reverie’, this story feels like it could be a blistering commentary of AI in the filmmaking industry, but instead offers up a touching and emotionally-driven story of human connection.

There are some fantastic performances from Issa Rae and Emma Corrin - Corrin in particular shines as the tragic 1930s screen heroine Dorothy Chambers. The only downside I would have is that this episode, which is just over one hour and 15 minutes long, felt rushed in places. I would have loved to see some of that runtime used to learn more about Corrin’s character beyond what we get in short flashes and emotive montages. Despite this, Hotel Reverie’s charm comes from its central characters, as well as its ingenious plot and gorgeous look on screen.

Plaything

Peter Capaldi plays the eccentric Cameron in 'Plaything', the fourth episode of Black Mirror season seven. | Nick Wall/Netflix

Possibly the one viewers will be most split over (I hope I’m wrong) but I thoroughly enjoyed Plaything. Peter Capaldi throws everything into this eccentric and unsettling performance and is excellent on screen.

I was gripped from the get-go, as this story of nervous young video game writer Cameron, played fantastically by Lewis Gribben, and his obsession with a 90s video game weaves into a current-day police investigation of a cold case. The vibe is very Bandersnatch, with Colin Ritman (Will Poulter) and Mohan Tucker (Asim Chaudhry) even making a short appearance (although I personally would’ve loved not having this knowledge beforehand, as seen in the trailer).

There’s something about the way that this episode is filmed that really made it stand out to me. The style reminds me of Channel 4-era Black Mirror, lacking that standard Netflix, wide-screen gloss that has become a trademark of later series. And this fact only goes in the gritty episode’s favour.

Eulogy

Paul Giamatti impresses in an emotional storyline in Black Mirror season seven episode Eulogy. | Nick Wall/Netflix

Eulogy stars Paul Giamatti as a lonely man who can’t quite grasp at some painful memories and is taken on a journey through old photographs to unlock a troubled time in his life.The cinematography in this episode will leave you awestruck, as Giamatti’s Phillip jumps in and out of photographs from different time periods.

I think this may go down as one of the most touching Black Mirror episodes, with the writing not afraid to confront the human emotion and connection to looking at photographs from your past. Giamatti’s performance is outstanding, and I was almost tearing up at points, watching as Giamatti and guide Patsy Ferran traveled through the highs and lows of Phillip’s life.

USS Callister: Into Infinity

Black Mirror returns with its seventh season, which includes a sequel to the episode USS Callister | Nick Wall/Netflix

Black Mirror’s sinister take on Star Trek is back. And opening the Netflix app to watch a Black Mirror story and being hit with an episode recap is a new novelty.

At almost an hour-and-a-half long, the sequel to the beloved season four episode USS Callister feels like a blockbuster movie. There’s enough action to satisfy sci-fi fans, all while real human emotion grounds the story in that traditional Black Mirror way.

Cristin Milioti is superb as the lead in this follow-up episode, the first of its kind in Black Mirror history, and props have to go to Jimmi Simpson, who returns as Walton, for his performance that is hilarious at times.There was a lot of pressure riding on her and the rest of the cast’s shoulders to deliver a satisfying sequel to such a beloved storyline, but there was no disappointment from my point of view. There are some great cameos in this episode, as well as easter eggs for eagle-eyes fans.

Black Mirror season seven is available to watch on Netflix now.