Black Mirror is back to haunt your dreams with tales of tech woe.

The beloved Netflix anthology series dropped the trailer for its seventh season yesterday, building hype amongst fans before the release of the new batch of episodes.

Viewers were given a sneak-peak at what to expect from the upcoming season seven. Speaking about the new episodes, show creator Charlie Brooker said: “We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.”

Here are some of the biggest moments we noticed in the newest trailer for Black Mirror season seven.

Bandersnatch is back

Will Poulter returns as game coder Colin in the new series of Black Mirror. | Nick Wall/Netflix

Will Poulter surprised fans by popping up in the new trailer, seemingly returning to his Bandersnatch character Colin Ritman. The star last appeared in the show’s ground-breaking interactive episode in 2018.

We already know that the characters in the world of Black Mirror share the same universe, meaning that while a full return to Bandersnatch is unlikely, we could see what happened next for the game coder. Asim Chaudry also makes a return as Mohan Thakur, the founder of the fictional game studio Tuckersoft, meaning that another video game-themed story could be coming.

Stars, upon stars, upon stars

Peter Capaldi featured prominently in the new trailer for Black Mirror season seven. | Nick Wall/Netflix

Season seven of Black Mirror revealed its full guest star list, and there is no shortage of A-list names. Joining Will Poulter is Oscar nominated actor Paul Giamatti, The Crown star Emma Corrin and former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi.

Other stars gracing the screen for the latest series of the Netflix anthology series include Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross and Cristin Milioti.

Returning to USS Callister

Fans were already told that we would be heading back into the world of USS Callister, and now we have the first footage from the episode starring Cristin Milioti.

Black Mirror will return to the USS Callister in the show's first ever sequel episode. | Nick Wall/Netflix

USS Callister was the first episode of 2017’s series four and was met with widespread acclaim from viewers and critics alike. The story followed Nanette (Milioti), a new crew member on the eponymous ship, which we soon come to realise is the creation of gaming company chief technical officer Daly, who has created clones of his workmates in a simulated reality based on his favourite TV show as a child. Billy Magnuson, who played Valdack in the 2017 episode, also appears in the new trailer - could he be involved in the return to USS Callister?

Brooker said that the episode will be a direct sequel to USS Callister, something which is unprecedented for the anthology series. He said: “Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human.”

Black Mirror returns to its routes

Black Mirror is now synonymous with ‘technology is bad’. Years of eerie and bleak storylines involving technology and the impact it has on society has made the show fresh and current for modern viewers, and will often have you saying ‘this is just like an episode of Black Mirror…’ anytime anything weird happens in real-life.

Last season saw the series take a turn into the supernatural, with episodes such as Demon 79 and Mazey Day exploring the world of demons and werewolves within the Black Mirror universe. These episodes seemed to be an acquired taste for some viewers (although I personally loved Demon 79).

Issa Rae is among the star-studded cast for Black Mirror season seven | Netflix

It looks like Charlie Brooker has returned to his Black Mirror roots, with mentions of AIs, “mind expanding” computers in your mind, software, and alternate-reality headsets in the latest trailer. He told Netflix’s Tudum: “It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories — there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

Black Mirror season 7 is out sooner than you think

Black Mirror is always a highly-anticipated watch, and ever since a teaser trailer launched for season seven, fans have been patiently waiting to know when they can get their hand on the new series.

Wonder no more - Netflix has announced that all six episodes will be released in less than one month. All new episodes will land on the streaming platform on April 10, ready to be binged at your pleasure.