Bluey animated film set to debut in 2027 with original vocal cast from TV series

Bluey, the beloved blue heeler puppy and star of the BAFTA-winning children’s TV show, is heading to the big screen for the first time.

The feature film is set to arrive in cinemas in 2027 before streaming on Disney+, ABC iView, and ABC Kids in Australia. BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial arm, has partnered with Disney to bring the animated star’s adventures to a global audience.

Bluey, the blue heeler dog, has won hearts around the world by turning everyday events into fun-filled adventures with her family. She lives with her mum, dad, and little sister, Bingo, as they navigate life through imaginative play.

The show's creator, Joe Brumm, said: "I've always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together."

The Bluey TV series was co-commissioned by ABC and BBC Studios in 2017 and produced by the Australian company Ludo. Named after the blue heeler, an Australian dog breed, the show has become a global phenomenon. Bluey is available in over 140 countries and remains the top show on CBeebies and Disney+ in the UK. According to Nielsen Media Research, it is also the most-watched series globally on Disney+ this year.

The series has received widespread acclaim, winning multiple awards, including the Television Critics Association Awards in 2023 and 2024, as well as this year’s prestigious Peabody Award.

In the US, Bluey has been streamed for over 20 billion minutes on Disney+ in the last year, placing it among the top 10 most-watched streaming programmes based on minutes viewed.

The upcoming Bluey film will feature the original vocal cast from the TV series, including Melanie Zanetti as Chilli and David McCormack as Bandit Heeler. The film’s music will once again be composed by Joff Bush, who created the beloved soundtrack for the show.