Hit comedy Brassic is set to end after its seventh series, the show’s co-creator has revealed.

The long-running series, which has been on screen since 2019, will not return to screens after the seventh series, which is currently being filmed by the cast and crew. Brassic, starring Michelle Keegan and Joseph Gilgun, became a huge hit for Sky, impressing comedy fans and critics alike.

The show’s co-creator and writer confirmed the sad news, saying: “When Joe Gilgun and I sat down to create Brassic, we couldn't have imagined, in our wildest dreams, that we would do seven series and gather such a loyal and loving fan base.

"It's been a complete joy to create this eccentric world, but all good things must come to an end, and we want to stop while we are still riding high. Maybe they can finally give us that BAFTA.”

A Sky spokesman said: “Fans very quickly became attached to this dynamic group of friends, as they found unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia. We would like to thank Joe Gilgun, Danny Brocklehurst and the whole cast and crew – past and present – for bringing us all a truly iconic series, which we’ve loved for its special mix of hilarity and heart.”

David Livingstone, founder of Calamity Films, added: “Somehow, some crazy stories and a bucketful of truth, combined with an astoundingly talented cast, have created the most loyal fanbase you could ever hope for. From Joe Gilgun’s unconventional imagination to Danny Brocklehurst’s brilliant writing, it's all been a blast. This farewell series is for the fans.”

The show centres on the life of Vinnie O’Neill, played by Gilgun, and a cast of characters in the fictional town of Hawley. Alongside Gilgun and Keegan, Brassic also stars Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan and Ryan Sampson. The show’s seventh and final series is set to air later in 2025.

The news that the show will be ending comes after Keegan, who plays Erin Croft in the show, announced that she is pregnant with her and husband Mark Wright’s first child. The ex-Coronation Street actress is set to appear in the second series of the BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, as well as riding on the high of the success following her starring role in the Netflix Harlan Coben drama Fool Me Once.