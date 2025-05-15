Bridgerton is one one Netflix’s biggest shows and now bosses at the streaming site have issued a new update about season four.

The steamy period drama has been wowing audiences since it premiered in 2020. Millions of households across the globe have tuned in, sending Bridgerton to the top of the Netflix charts.

Understandably, excitement is high for the next series. And Netflix has just released a huge update on when we will see it on screen.

Bridgerton returns with season four in 2026. | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The streaming giant has confirmed that the series will returns to screens for season four in 2026. The show’s fourth season will run for eight episodes - no specific release date has been confirmed but updates will be released by Netflix closer to the intended air date.

A new sneak peak at the season has also been released. This time it’s the second eldest Bridgerton, Benedict, whose love story viewers will follow.

Netflix said in an update: “Season 4 turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball.

“While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams.”

Netflix has also revealed that Bridgerton will be returning for at least two more seasons after the fourth installment. | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Not only have Bridgerton fans been given a huge update about season four, but the future of the show has also been confirmed. The streaming service has renewed the show for season five and season six, meaning that we will get at least two more installments of Bridgerton on our screens.

While we don’t know the character which both of these season will focus on just or, or a release date, excitement is high among Bridgerton fans for the continued return of the show on Netflix.