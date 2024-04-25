Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s Got Talent has received Ofcom complaints after a “disgusting” act on Saturday (April 20) night left viewers feeling sick. The popular talent show returned to ITV for its 17th season at the weekend, with a double episode, but fans were quick to call out one of the acts that received three yeses and put it through to the next round.

Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli welcomed a new batch of contestants hoping to make it through it through to the live semi-finals.

Some acts had travelled far to impress the judges, with one from America leading a surge in complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom, with Birmingham Live reporting that 54 complaints were lodged by viewers.

Why have fans of Britain’s Got Talent made Ofcom complaints?

Fans of Britain’s Got Talent were left feeling sick over Kimberly Winter’s act. The American travelled to compete in the auditions and show off her unique talent for burping. Her routine, which saw her burp along to an Abba classic, led to two judges walking off the stage, with Simon Cowell saying: "We weren't expecting that, did you really fly in from America to burp at me? Really? It was so stupid, it was brilliant, really, that's a compliment."

Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli both pressed their red buzzers as soon as the performance began, but Amanda Holden seemed to enjoy the act, burping her reply out loud to the excited performer. Dixon was horrified, shouting: "I'm out of here, I'm out of here!" whilst Tonioli told fans: "I'm bitterly disappointed, no, no, no!"

Viewers watching at home were equally as alarmed, with one writing: "Please tell me why someone was burping on stage?", a second added: "Burping is funny at first. But soon gets boring. #BGT." Whilst a third added: "#BGT #BritiansGotTalent burping girl seriously????"

Kimberly Winter got two yeses, one each from Cowell and Holden, with Tonioli changing his mind and changing his red buzzer to a yes, giving her three, putting her act through to the next round.