Britain’s Got Talent bosses have revealed the star who will be replacing Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel - and it’s a familiar face to fans.

It has been confirmed that musician and YouTuber KSI will be returning to the show, this time taking a full-time role on the judging panel. He previously appeared as a guest judge during season 18 earlier this year, temporarily stepping in for Bruno during a handful of audition shows.

Speaking about joining the show, KSI, whose real name is Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, said: “I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season.

“I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever. Let’s do this.”

KSI will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming season of Britain's Got Talent | Getty Images

Bruno leaves the show due to his commitments to filming Dancing With The Stars in the US, which overlaps with the filming schedule for BGT. Confirming his departure, Bruno said: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.

“And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing With The Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with. They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he’s already proven this year.”

Britain’s Got Talent is set to resume filming soon for the 19th series of the talent competition show. Open auditions will continue in London on September 6 and 7. Acts of any age or talent can turn up on the day or apply via itv.com/talent. Performers can also apply via video or on WhatsApp.

Britain’s Got Talent is scheduled to return to ITV for its 19th series in 2026.