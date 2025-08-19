NTAs 2025: Full list of nominees including Adolescence, Rivals and Gary Lineker - how to vote & when is the ceremony?
The biggest and best names on television have been named in this year’s shortlist, alongside some of the headline-grabbing shows that have hit screens over the past 12 months.
Huge Netflix hit Adolescence has been given multiple nods, including best new drama, and two acting nominations for Stephen Graham and the show’s young star Owen Cooper. The mini-series took the world by storm earlier this year, with the show hitting the top spot in Netflix’s global charts and even being mentioned in parliament.
Gary Lineker may have left the BBC but the former Match Of The Day presenter has been named as one of the nation’s favourite TV presenters. He faces competition from the like of Ant & Dec, who have a stranglehold on the category after winning their 23rd consecutive trophy last year.
The NTAs will return on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony will be broadcast list on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player from 8pm.
Full list of NTSs 2025 shortlist nominees
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here
- The Traitors
- Race Across The World
New Drama
- MobLand
- Adolescence
- Rivals
- Code of Silence
- Ludwig
Returning Drama
- Vera
- Gangs of London
- Heartstopper
- Call The Midwife
- Slow Horses
Drama Performance
- Rose Ayling Ellis - Code of Silence
- Brenda Blethyn - Vera
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Tom Hardy - MobLand
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
TV Presenter
- Claudia Winkleman
- Alison Hammond
- Gary Lineker
- Stacey Solomon
- Ant & Dec
Factual Entertainment
- Gogglebox
- The Martin Lewis Money Show
- Stacey & Joe
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Sort Your Life Out
Quiz Show
- The 1% Club
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- The Chase
Authored Documentary
- Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All
- Boyzone: No Matter What
- Flintoff
- There’s Only One Rob Burrow
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- Would I Lie To You
- The Masked Singer
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial drama
Serial Drama Performance
- Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale
- Sue Devaney - Coronation Street
- Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street
- Steve McFadden - EastEnders
- Jacqueline Jossa - EastEnders
Comedy
- Gavin & Stacey
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
- Brassic
- Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Daytime
- Scam Interceptors
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- This Morning
- Loose Women
Talent Show
- The Great Pottery Throw Down
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Voice UK
- The Great British Bake Off
How to vote on NTAs 2025
As with previous years, the NTAs are open to the public vote. This means that the power to crown the winner of each category is in your hands.
To cast your vote, head to nationaltvawards.com/vote, where you can select your favourite nominees in the categories above. TV fans must provide a name and email address to fully register their votes for the NTAs 2025 and all votes received during the final round of voting will be added to the first round totals.