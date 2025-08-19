NTAs 2025: Full list of nominees including Adolescence, Rivals and Gary Lineker - how to vote & when is the ceremony?

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

2 minutes ago
The full list of nominees for the National Television Awards 2025 have been confirmed.

The biggest and best names on television have been named in this year’s shortlist, alongside some of the headline-grabbing shows that have hit screens over the past 12 months.

Huge Netflix hit Adolescence has been given multiple nods, including best new drama, and two acting nominations for Stephen Graham and the show’s young star Owen Cooper. The mini-series took the world by storm earlier this year, with the show hitting the top spot in Netflix’s global charts and even being mentioned in parliament.

Gary Lineker may have left the BBC but the former Match Of The Day presenter has been named as one of the nation’s favourite TV presenters. He faces competition from the like of Ant & Dec, who have a stranglehold on the category after winning their 23rd consecutive trophy last year.

The NTAs will return on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony will be broadcast list on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player from 8pm.

The National Television Awards 2025 shortlist nominees have been revealed.placeholder image
The National Television Awards 2025 shortlist nominees have been revealed. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Full list of NTSs 2025 shortlist nominees

Reality Competition

  • Love Island
  • I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here
  • The Traitors
  • Race Across The World

New Drama

  • MobLand
  • Adolescence
  • Rivals
  • Code of Silence
  • Ludwig

Returning Drama

  • Vera
  • Gangs of London
  • Heartstopper
  • Call The Midwife
  • Slow Horses

Drama Performance

  • Rose Ayling Ellis - Code of Silence
  • Brenda Blethyn - Vera
  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence
  • Tom Hardy - MobLand
  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Mark Stanley as Paulie Hunter, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller. Picture credit: Netflix, Inc.placeholder image
Mark Stanley as Paulie Hunter, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller. Picture credit: Netflix, Inc. | Netflix

TV Presenter

Factual Entertainment

  • Gogglebox
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show
  • Stacey & Joe
  • Clarkson’s Farm
  • Sort Your Life Out

Quiz Show

  • The 1% Club
  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
  • Richard Osman’s House of Games
  • The Chase

Authored Documentary

  • Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
  • Molly-Mae: Behind It All
  • Boyzone: No Matter What
  • Flintoff
  • There’s Only One Rob Burrow

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
  • Would I Lie To You
  • The Masked Singer
  • The Graham Norton Show
Jacqueline Jossa stars as Lauren Branning in EastEndersplaceholder image
Jacqueline Jossa stars as Lauren Branning in EastEnders | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Serial drama

Serial Drama Performance

Comedy

  • Gavin & Stacey
  • Mrs Brown’s Boys
  • Brassic
  • Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Daytime

  • Scam Interceptors
  • James Martin’s Saturday Morning
  • This Morning
  • Loose Women

Talent Show

How to vote on NTAs 2025

As with previous years, the NTAs are open to the public vote. This means that the power to crown the winner of each category is in your hands.

To cast your vote, head to nationaltvawards.com/vote, where you can select your favourite nominees in the categories above. TV fans must provide a name and email address to fully register their votes for the NTAs 2025 and all votes received during the final round of voting will be added to the first round totals.

