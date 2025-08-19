The full list of nominees for the National Television Awards 2025 have been confirmed.

The biggest and best names on television have been named in this year’s shortlist, alongside some of the headline-grabbing shows that have hit screens over the past 12 months.

Huge Netflix hit Adolescence has been given multiple nods, including best new drama, and two acting nominations for Stephen Graham and the show’s young star Owen Cooper. The mini-series took the world by storm earlier this year, with the show hitting the top spot in Netflix’s global charts and even being mentioned in parliament.

Gary Lineker may have left the BBC but the former Match Of The Day presenter has been named as one of the nation’s favourite TV presenters. He faces competition from the like of Ant & Dec, who have a stranglehold on the category after winning their 23rd consecutive trophy last year.

The NTAs will return on Wednesday, September 10. The ceremony will be broadcast list on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player from 8pm.

Full list of NTSs 2025 shortlist nominees

Reality Competition

Love Island

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

The Traitors

Race Across The World

New Drama

MobLand

Adolescence

Rivals

Code of Silence

Ludwig

Returning Drama

Vera

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Call The Midwife

Slow Horses

Drama Performance

Rose Ayling Ellis - Code of Silence

Brenda Blethyn - Vera

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Tom Hardy - MobLand

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

TV Presenter

Claudia Winkleman

Alison Hammond

Gary Lineker

Stacey Solomon

Ant & Dec

Factual Entertainment

Gogglebox

The Martin Lewis Money Show

Stacey & Joe

Clarkson’s Farm

Sort Your Life Out

Quiz Show

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The Chase

Authored Documentary

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Boyzone: No Matter What

Flintoff

There’s Only One Rob Burrow

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Would I Lie To You

The Masked Singer

The Graham Norton Show

Serial drama

Serial Drama Performance

Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale

Sue Devaney - Coronation Street

Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street

Steve McFadden - EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa - EastEnders

Comedy

Gavin & Stacey

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Brassic

Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Daytime

Scam Interceptors

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

This Morning

Loose Women

Talent Show

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

The Voice UK

The Great British Bake Off

How to vote on NTAs 2025

As with previous years, the NTAs are open to the public vote. This means that the power to crown the winner of each category is in your hands.

To cast your vote, head to nationaltvawards.com/vote, where you can select your favourite nominees in the categories above. TV fans must provide a name and email address to fully register their votes for the NTAs 2025 and all votes received during the final round of voting will be added to the first round totals.