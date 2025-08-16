The BBC has axed a Saturday night challenge competition series after spending a reported £30 million to reboot it.

Survivor returned to screens in 2023 after a hiatus of more than two decades, with host Joel Dommett at the helm of the show. The series followed a group of contestants who were labelled “castaways” as they were marooned on a desert island and battled through challenges to win food, shelter and the trust of their fellow players, who voted each week to send one contestant home.

However, the series is now allegedly one of the BBC’s most expensive flops, with Survivor axed after just one series. Host Joel revealed the future of the show to The Sun, saying: “It just shows you how nothing is a given in telly.

“I thought Survivor would be huge. I thought that would be my job for the next 20 years. I’ve done shows and thought that’s not coming back and it keeps coming back and then you do something like Survivor, which you think is guaranteed and it doesn’t come back.”

A source added that the axing came after the series garnered average viewing figures of around 2.6m per episode, despite being aired in a primetime slot on Saturday nights. They told the newspaper: “Survivor was given a plum spot in the schedule right after Strictly Come Dancing but totally tanked.

“Execs just can’t get their head around why the UK just can’t find any love for a format which is beloved around the globe. After a year of speculation that the BBC’s remake was facing the chop, it’s now official. It’s looking like TV’s most expensive flop ever.”

Survivor was first broadcast in 2001 on ITV, with the channel calling time on the show after two series. The Survivor franchise has been a huge hit across the world after it launched in Sweden in 1997.

However, the US series is the format’s flagship show, quickly becoming one of the most beloved reality shows on television since premiering in 2000. The US version has since aired 48 series and at its height drew in almost 30 million viewers.