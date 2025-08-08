A primetime BBC drama has been axed after just two series despite positive reviews.

A hit drama starring Olivier Award-winning actress Nicola Walker has been axed, despite positive reviews. BBC detective drama, Annika, ran for two series but there are no plans for a third, it has been confirmed.

First launched in 2023, the programme focuses on DI Annika Strandhed, played by Walker, head of the Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) off Scotland, who solves murders and and other mysteries. Feedback from fans has been largely positive with a not too shabby IMDb rating of 7.3 out of 10.

One reviewer wrote: “I really enjoy Annika's reflections on literature and her dry humor as she discusses what is happening with the audience, and Walker does an astonishingly good job with the delivery as always.”

Another said: “Nicola Walker is fantastic, as always, and I'll definitely watch the next episode. Sometimes you don't need Big, Serious Drama. Sometimes you just need some police work with a large side of family dynamics and humour.”

While a third was equally complimentary, adding: “I've read a lot of negative reviews, but I think the way it's done is fantastic. How to get to know a character? Have her talk directly to the camera, sharing her innermost thoughts and background. Unusual. Quirky. Whatever - I think it's brilliant. I decided to watch it because I think Nicola Walker is an amazing actress. I'm staying with it, because I think it's a good show, like the cast, and the writing and the views.”

Fans of the show will therefore be disappointed to learn that it’s unlikely it will be coming back for any future series after a spokesperson told the Radio Times: "We are incredibly proud of the success of Annika on U&Alibi, but there are no current plans for a third series."

After the first series aired on U&Alibi in 2023, the second series was shown on BBC One in a prime time Saturday evening slot. It is based on BBC Radio 4 audio drama - also starring Walker - called Annika Stranded.

The announcement follows news that an ITV drama Unforgotten, which Walker also appeared in, was also 'facing the axe'. Nicola left the show in 2023. More recently, the storylines have come in for criticism.