A critically-acclaimed BBC drama series from the creator of Peaky Blinders has been axed after just one series.

This Town hit screens in March has was lauded by critics and viewers alike and starred Levi Brown, Jordan Bolger, and Ben Rose among others. Set in the West Midlands, he series followed a group of young people who form a band and are drawn into the Midlands music scene in the early 1980s, against a backdrop of violence, rioting and a soundtrack featuring legendary artists such as UB40 and The Specials.

The series came from the mind of Steven Knight, who is best known for creating to smash-hit television series Peaky Blinders. However, Knight’s star-power behind the camera doesn’t seem to have been enough to save The Town, amid reports that no more episodes are planned for the series.

BBC/Banijay Rights, Kudos

It comes after the show steadily declined in viewership, despite strong reviews. The first episode pulled in more than 3.2 million viewers, but dropped by more than one million over its six-part run.

A BBC spokesman told The Sun: “We’re hugely grateful to Steven Knight and the cast and crew for bringing This Town to life — in no small part due to ­Steven’s passion for the West Midlands. We look forward to working with him on new projects in the future and we’re in talks about what’s next.”

Knight previously revealed that he would be keen to continue the This Town story, saying: “I certainly have enough ideas for more episodes going forward. I hope we are with these characters for a long time to come.”

While the TV writer may be disappointed with This Town’s axng on the BBC, KNight will have much to look forward to still. He has just been announced as the screenwriter for the new James Bond flick, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve also set to work on the new 007 installment.

The new James Bond film, the first under the new creative control of Amazon MGM, is scheduled for released in 2028. The actor taking the reins for Daniel Craig as the titular British spy is yet to be announced.

Knight’s continuation of the Peaky Blinders story is also set to hit the big screen, with stars such as Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth set to appear in The Immortal Man. The film is expected to be release in either late 2025 or early 2026 in cinemas and on streaming service Netflix.