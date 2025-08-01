Coronation Street actress Sally Ann Matthews has reportedly been axed from the long-running ITV soap, nearly four decades after first appearing on the cobbles.

The 54-year-old, who plays Jenny Connor, is said to have been “devastated” by the decision, which follows mounting speculation over her recent absence and vocal criticism of the show.

A source told The Sun: “Sal’s devastated by the decision. She was central to the soap for so long as Rovers landlady but bosses wanted to go in a new direction. Her late-night Instagram rants haven’t helped matters but ultimately it was a story-led decision by the team.”

They added: “Sal’s Corrie royalty through and through and the decision hasn’t gone down well. There’s a lot of people going to be sitting there worried about their own futures.”

Matthews, who first joined the show in 1986 as Jenny Bradley - the tearaway daughter of villain Alan - returned in 2006 for what was initially a short stint, but remained a key character for nearly two decades. Her character’s recent loss of the Rovers Return was viewed by some as a sign that her days on the soap were numbered.

Despite fans’ ongoing concerns, Sally Ann had previously insisted she wasn’t leaving. But sources now confirm she will film her final scenes in the coming months.

On her Instagram, she has not yet commented directly on the reports. Instead, she posted a farewell message to colleagues, writing: “I was supposed to stay for five months but ended up doing an extra ten years because I loved it so much! It’s time though to play those parts I always hoped I would when I’d ‘grown up.’ Thanks Trafford Wharf Rd for the memories and endless laughter x.”

Fans have flooded social media with reactions — and not all are happy.

One said: “You’re leaving the cobbles? There’s going to be nobody left,” while another added: “It’s going downhill rapidly, fed up of hospital and police station scenes. Been watching 45 years and this is the worst it’s been.”

Another fan said: “All the good ones leaving! I fear for Corrie!!” and another commented: “It’s lost the laughs and the atmosphere of the Rovers — in reality they’d not be making enough to stay open with the half a dozen customers.”

One fan added: “I agree, they have had a mass axing,” referencing the broader wave of cuts ITV is making amid budget concerns. Last week it was reported that one in ten cast members face being written out, with fellow veteran Sue Devaney also confirmed to be leaving as part of a dementia storyline.