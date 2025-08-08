TV legend Noel Edmonds has reportedly had his most recent TV series axed by ITV after pulling in modest viewing figures.

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure hit screens in June, and followed the television veteran and his wife Liz as they open up about their decision to move to New Zealand in 2018 and run the River Haven estate, which features a vineyard, pub and other amenities. The show aired on ITV and ITVX, but is reportedly not set to return for a second series.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a blow to Noel as he was convinced he was on to a winning idea. There was a great buzz around the series and it was well received by both viewers and critics alike. But it needed big numbers to spark a follow-up and attracting 1-1.5 million per episode just wasn’t enough.”

Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure followed the television veteran and his wife Liz as they let the cameras follow their new life in New Zealand. | ITV

However, a source close to the star had said that he believes that other factors have impacted the show, which he reportedly believe to be “on ice”. The insider said: “River Haven has been hit badly by flooding, it’s made working on the estate almost impossible. That would have meant filming would have been seriously hampered. As far as Noel is concerned, the show has been put on ice.”

Noel is best known for his radio work in the UK in the 1970s and his later television work on hugely popular shows such as Top of the Pops, Swap Shop, Noel’s House Party, and Deal or No Deal. Noel’s last major television appearance before his Kiwi Adventure series hit screen earlier this year was in 2018, when he appeared in the 18th series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Noel and wife Liz appeared in Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure | ITV

He previously revealed that it was his I’m A Celeb stint that prompt him and his wife Liz to make the move to New Zealand. He told Daily Star: "I was in Australia on I'm A Celebrity and I got voted out a bit quickly.

“As part of the arrangement, ITV organised for us to visit New Zealand. That trip cemented things for us. In 2019, we sold everything in the UK. We left Heathrow for rented accommodation in the UK, knowing absolutely no one. It was quite bold.”

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure had been compared to Clarkson’s Farm by some viewers, but the television presenter rubbished this comparison, telling The Sun: "When we were filming our show, some people who knew about Clarkson’s Farm said to me, ‘Oh, is it like Clarkson’s Farm?’And I said, ‘No, it couldn’t be more different.’

“First of all, I’m not like Jeremy in many ways, though I wish I were. He’s brilliant. He can articulate an argument beautifully and deliver a sharp, humorous line like no one else.”