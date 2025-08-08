Actor and presenter Adam Thomas has revealed that the ITV game show he hosts with brother Ryan has been cancelled after just one series on air.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

99 To Beat hit screens earlier this year, with Adam Thomas and his soapstar brother Ryan presenting the brand-new game show format to audiences. Based on a game show format originating in Belgium, 99 To beat placed 100 competitors in the competition, who battled it out in a series of head-to-head “stupidly simple” challenges.

The rules saw the person who placed last in each challenge eliminated until the group was whittled down to just one remaining competitor. Challenges shown on screens included contestants popping a balloon with a cactus on their head, finding a baby’s dummy in a plate of jelly using only their mouths, and balancing a slinky on their head without using their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam and Ryan Thomas host new ITV challenge show 99 To Beat. | ITV

However, it seems that the new show failed to impressed bosses enough at the broadcaster, with 99 To Beat axed after just one series on the air.

Former Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam revealed on the podcast he presents with brothers Ryan and Scott that the show would not be returning. He said: "When I am positive about something, it gets cancelled.

"Honestly, I don't know what I'm doing wrong. Like I did [I'm a Celebrity spin off] Extra Camp presenting, did one series of that, got cancelled. The next presenting job I did was with Ryan, 99 To Beat, and that's got cancelled.”

An ITV spokesman confirmed that the show had not been recommissioned, saying in a statement: “99 To Beat is the biggest entertainment launch this year across all channels and streaming platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It reached 12.5 million viewers and was streamed over 4 million times on ITVX. The Thomas Brothers are fantastic presenters, but unfortunately at this stage we will not be recommissioning.”

Eight episodes of the game show aired on ITV and ITVX in spring. 25-year-old Caitlin Lawlor, a financial crime associate from Belfast, was crowned winner in the show’s finale and went home with the £25,000 prize. She said of her time on the show: “I loved it, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am so, so glad I took it.”