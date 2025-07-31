A Good Morning Britain star has been reportedly been axed from the show amid sweeping daytime cuts from ITV bosses.

Noel Phillips, the ITV morning news show’s North American correspondent, is expected to leave the popular programme after more than four years, according to Deadline.

The outlet reports that Phillips faces the axe after ITV announced plans to overhaul its daytime output, with half of the 450 employees who work across shows such as GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women set to be laid off. The consultation process is ongoing.

The TV reporter has delivered segments on the show including recently reporting from the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. He joined the show from Sky News in 2021.

As part of the new daytime shake-up. Good Morning Britain is set to air for an extra 30 minutes each day and will now share a base with ITV News in central London. In addition to this, Lorraine, which airs directly after GMB, will be cut by half an hour and only air 30 weeks per year with GMB airing 6am to 10am on weeks where Lorraine is not on TV.

This Morning’s timeslot remains unchanged as does Loose Women, however the latter will be reduced to 30 weeks per year. The new changes are set to be introduced in January 2026.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said: “Daytime is a really important part of what we do, and these scheduling and production changes will enable us to continue to deliver a schedule providing viewers with the news, debate and discussion they love from the presenters they know and trust as well generating savings which will allow us to reinvest across the programme budget in other genres.

“These changes also allow us to consolidate our news operations and expand our national, international and regional news output and to build upon our proud history of trusted journalism at a time when our viewers need accurate, unbiased news coverage more than ever.”

He added: “I recognise that our plans will have an impact on staff off screen in our Daytime production teams, and we will work with ITV Studios and ITN as they manage these changes to produce the shows differently from next year, and support them through this transition. Daytime has been a core element of ITV’s schedule for over 40 years and these changes will set ITV up to continue to bring viewers award winning news, views and discussion as we enter our eighth decade.”