Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley concerned viewers after he returned to air donning a cast on his right arm.

The TV presenter, 69, returned to the ITV breakfast news show after a short break, but viewers quickly spotted the cast peeking out the arm of his suit. Co-presenter Susanna Reid touched on the subject at the top of the show, telling him: “Richard, you better explain.”

Richard then revealed that he took a tumble while walking on holiday in France last week, telling viewers: "It's a double fracture of the wrist.

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley returned to screens donning a cast as he revealed he suffered a double fracture while on holiday in France. | Getty images

"I was walking quite quickly down a steep pavement in France on Friday, and the pavement was loose. It flipped up and it flipped me forward and I thought am I going to win or will gravity win? And gravity won and I hit the ground hard. So yeah I've got a double fracture and we'll see how it goes."

When asked if the injury hurt, Richard told Susanna: "I'm not discussing the pain threshold we just don't think about pain."

The TV veteran’s injury revelation comes amid reports that he was facing the axe from GMB. According to The Sun, the star was locked in contract negotiations with bosses after it was revealed that Richard’s £300,000-per-year contract would not be renewed by ITV executives amid major cost-cutting measures for the channel.

However, after a reported confrontation with GMB bosses, it was revealed that Richard will remain on air as part a new part-time deal.

Co-host Susanna is also set to renegotiate her contract with the channel, with a source telling the newspaper: “Susanna has been in a series of strictly confidential meetings to secure a new two-year deal. She’s the face of the network now alongside Ant and Dec, and will help to steer the ship amid a time of uncertainty. She has more than proven her worth and bosses are keen to secure her long-term.”