British Soap Awards 2025: Full list of public vote nominees including EastEnders and Corrie - how to vote
After a rest last year, the annual ceremony is back hosted by Jane McDonald. Taking place at Hackney Empire in London on Saturday, May 31, The British Soap Award are gearing up to celebrate the soap stars and shows that have wowed fans this year.
As is tradition, the four of the awards are voted on by the public. The four categories are ‘Villian of The Year’, ‘Best Comedy Performance’, ‘Best Leading Performer’ and ‘Best British Soap’.
Now, the British Soap Awards have opened voting for the public vote categories - here are the nominees and how you can take part in the vote.
Who is nominated at The British Soap Awards 2025?
Villain Of The Year
- Tyler Conti as Abe Fielding in Hollyoaks
- Calum Lill as Joel Deering in Coronation Street
- Ned Porteous as Joe Tate in Emmerdale
- Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders
Best Comedy Performance
- Jack P. Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street
- Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson in Eastenders
- Nicole Barber-Lane as Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks
- Nicola Wheeler as Nicola King in Emmerdale
Best Leading Performer
- Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks
- Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders
- Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in Eastenders
- Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale
- Nadine Mulkerrin as Cleo McQueen in Hollyoaks
- Alison King as Carla Connor in Coronation Street
- Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay in Hollyoaks
- Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders
- Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street
- Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale
- Isabelle Smith as Frankie Osborne in Hollyoaks
- Jack P. Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street
- Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle in Emmerdale
- Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders
- Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street
- Beth Cordingly as Ruby Fox-Miligan in Emmerdale
Best British Soap
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Hollyoaks
- Emmerdale
How to vote at The British Soap Awards 2025
To get involved and cast your vote in the above categories, you will need to visit The British Soap Awards website. Simply follow the link through to make you selections in each category and then enter your email address to register your vote with ITV.
Voting will temporarily close on Friday, April 25. This will be to collate a shortlist based on the votes up until that point .
Voting will re-open on Thursday, May 1 and will remain open until Friday, May 30.
When will The British Soap Awards be on TV?
The ceremony itself will take place on Saturday, May 31. However the event will not be broadcast until a later date, which has not been announced.
ITV is expected to pick up coverage of the ceremony once again, with the show likely airing at some point in June.
