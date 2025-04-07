Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Soap Award returns this Spring, ready to celebrate the biggest and best stars and shows.

After a rest last year, the annual ceremony is back hosted by Jane McDonald. Taking place at Hackney Empire in London on Saturday, May 31, The British Soap Award are gearing up to celebrate the soap stars and shows that have wowed fans this year.

As is tradition, the four of the awards are voted on by the public. The four categories are ‘Villian of The Year’, ‘Best Comedy Performance’, ‘Best Leading Performer’ and ‘Best British Soap’.

Now, the British Soap Awards have opened voting for the public vote categories - here are the nominees and how you can take part in the vote.

Who is nominated at The British Soap Awards 2025?

Villain Of The Year

Tyler Conti as Abe Fielding in Hollyoaks

as Abe Fielding in Hollyoaks Calum Lill as Joel Deering in Coronation Street

as Joel Deering in Coronation Street Ned Porteous as Joe Tate in Emmerdale

as Joe Tate in Emmerdale Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders

Best Comedy Performance

Jack P. Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street

as David Platt in Coronation Street Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson in Eastenders

as Bianca Jackson in Eastenders Nicole Barber-Lane as Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks

as Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks Nicola Wheeler as Nicola King in Emmerdale

Best Leading Performer

Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks

as Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders

as Linda Carter in EastEnders Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in Eastenders

as Yolande Trueman in Eastenders Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale Nadine Mulkerrin as Cleo McQueen in Hollyoaks

as Cleo McQueen in Hollyoaks Alison King as Carla Connor in Coronation Street

as Carla Connor in Coronation Street Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay in Hollyoaks

as Ste Hay in Hollyoaks Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders

as Denise Fox in EastEnders Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street

as Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale

as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale Isabelle Smith as Frankie Osborne in Hollyoaks

as Frankie Osborne in Hollyoaks Jack P. Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street

as David Platt in Coronation Street Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle in Emmerdale

as Belle Dingle in Emmerdale Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders

as Stacey Slater in EastEnders Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street

as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street Beth Cordingly as Ruby Fox-Miligan in Emmerdale

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale

How to vote at The British Soap Awards 2025

To get involved and cast your vote in the above categories, you will need to visit The British Soap Awards website. Simply follow the link through to make you selections in each category and then enter your email address to register your vote with ITV.

Voting will temporarily close on Friday, April 25. This will be to collate a shortlist based on the votes up until that point .

Voting will re-open on Thursday, May 1 and will remain open until Friday, May 30.

When will The British Soap Awards be on TV?

The ceremony itself will take place on Saturday, May 31. However the event will not be broadcast until a later date, which has not been announced.

ITV is expected to pick up coverage of the ceremony once again, with the show likely airing at some point in June.