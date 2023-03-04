Broadchurch quiz: how well do you remember the ITV crime drama ten years later?

Ten years have passed since the first episode of Broadchurch aired - but how well do you remember the ITV crime drama?

David Tennant as DI Alec Hardy with Olivia Colman as DS Ellie Miller in Broadchurch, the iconic cliff face in the distance behind them (Credit: ITV/Kudos)

Ten years ago today, the first episode of Broadchurch aired on ITV1. The series, which starred Olivia Colman and David Tennant, quickly became a word of mouth hit and arguably went on to become one of the most influential British dramas of the past decade.

But how well do you actually remember Broadchurch? Do you know you Latimers from your Millers? Do you know Dorset from Durdle Door? Do you get Whitchurch and Broadstone all muddled up? (So did they, in fairness, it’s where the name comes from.)

To celebrate a decade since Broadchurch, we’ve prepared a special quiz, with ten questions to test the knowledge of casual fans and dedicated obsessives alike.

