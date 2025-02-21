Darts gameshow Bullseye is set to make a permanent return to screens following the successful Christmas special.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary show, this time with Freddie Flintoff picking up hosting duties, returned to ITV over the festive period and quickly became one of the broadcaster’s most popular programmes over the period. Producers are said to be planning a full series of the show and are currently in talks with Freddie to return as host.

A source told The Sun: "This was a no-brainer for ITV but they knew that a big part of the success of the Christmas special was down to its new host. So they've spent the past two months trying to convince him to take the plunge and it looks like Freddie is ready to make the commitment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Flintoff is reportedly in talks to return as host of a new series of Bullseye after the 2024 Christmas special was a hit with viewers | ITV

The popularity of the comeback revival special took ITV bosses by surprise, pulling in almost seven million viewers. Fans watched as Freddie took the reign of the show, which was once hosted by Jim Bowen, with a special appearance made by World Championship winner Luke Littler.

The source added: "Bosses knew it was a popular comeback, but nobody expected it to do quite so well.

"This definitely puts pressure on ITV to push for a full series on the back of the success of the one-off. They would be mad not to, with telly critics and viewers agreeing that the reinvention really worked."

Following the announcement that Freddie would be hosting the special, he revealed that Bullseye was “one of my favourite shows as a kid”. The original run of the show aired from 1981 until 1995, with a failed revival series hosted by Dave Spikey airing in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie’s appearance on Bullseye came after he made his return to television in 2024. The presenter and former cricketer, 47, took time away from the cameras after suffering serious facial injuries while filming the car magazine show Top Gear in 2022.