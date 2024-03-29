Freddie Flintoff TV return confirmed after horrific Top Gear crash saw ex-cricketer seriously injured
Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff is set to make his return to television following his horrific Top Gear crash. The BBC announced the former England cricket captain will make a comeback for a second series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams.
In 2022, the presenter was injured and taken to hospital to receive medical treatment after being involved in an accident while filming for the BBC motoring show. The incident happened while the former professional cricketer was filming at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.
The father of four was airlifted to hospital following the incident. At the time, a BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”
In November, the corporation said Top Gear would be rested for the “foreseeable future”. However, it said Flintoff and his fellow Top Gear presenters – Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris – would have “new projects” with the BBC.
A month before, Flintoff received a financial settlement from the BBC reported to be in the region of £9 million. The accident was not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show. In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.
Now returning to the small screen, away from the race track, the new Field Of Dreams series will see Flintoff, 46, take cricketing talent from his home county of Lancashire on tour. It was previously announced in October 2022 that the cricket documentary was commissioned for a four-part follow-up series.
The Ashes winner, who played for Lancashire and featured in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for his country, brought together talent from Preston in the first season.
In September 2023, Flintoff joined the coaching staff of England’s cricket team in a temporary, unofficial and unpaid capacity and was pictured for the first time with facial injuries. Recent pictures, posted by Lancashire Cricket in February, appeared to show him in Sri Lanka with significant healing.
