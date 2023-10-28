Gino D’Acampo had been in Vienna with Fred Sirieix to film a new travel show, ‘Emission Impossible, when he was reportedly involved in a crash with ‘blood everywhere.’The Sun reported that“An ambulance was called after three people were caught up in the drama whilst Gino also received treatment from medics.” According to The Sun Gino D’Acampo said that “I am shocked I have not had a phone call from ITV to see how I am and I cannot wait to talk to them about all of this. After 22 years of working with them, I am in an accident and I get ill, and yet I don’t get a phone call; I smell a fish. I think ITV have no idea what happened.”