As he filmed TV show with Fred Sirieix, Gino D’Acampo was reportedly in a horror crash with ‘blood everywhere’
Gino D’Acampo had been in Vienna with Fred Sirieix to film a new travel show, ‘Emission Impossible, when he was reportedly involved in a crash with ‘blood everywhere.’The Sun reported that“An ambulance was called after three people were caught up in the drama whilst Gino also received treatment from medics.” According to The Sun Gino D’Acampo said that “I am shocked I have not had a phone call from ITV to see how I am and I cannot wait to talk to them about all of this. After 22 years of working with them, I am in an accident and I get ill, and yet I don’t get a phone call; I smell a fish. I think ITV have no idea what happened.”
The production for the show Emission Impossible has now been stopped and it is believed that all cast and crew have been offered counselling after the incident which took place on October 18,2023. The Gino incident without question evokes memories of Andrew ‘Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash that took place whilst he was filming for the BBC show Top Gear in 2022. After the crash some of the Top Gear crew needed counselling and Freddie Flintoff was required to have ‘numerous’ operations afterwards. When he coached the England cricket team last month, the scars were clearly visible on his face.