Gino D’Acampo takes on some of his families recepies in the new ITV series Gino’s Italy: Like Mama Used To Make

The summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy a bit more of the Mediterranean sun (and food).

Who better to transport us to the world of pasta and pizza than celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo.

In his latest ITV cooking series Gino’s Italy: Like Mama Used To Make, Gino will share with viewer some of the tastiest recipes from his home country of Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Gino D’Acampo return to his Italian home for his latest cooking series. (Credit: ITV)

What is Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used To Make about?

The series takes much inspiration from Gino’s previous show ‘A Taste of Italy’.

The chef will travel the length of the country picking up recipes from families and Italian matriarchs.

Viewers will find out the secret to authetic Italian favourites, such as steak fiorentine and tortellini.

The show is not only an homage to the ultimate country of food, but to the women of Italy.

Gino said:“From learning to make pizza at the fingertips of my Nonna Flora, to stirring simmering pots of ragu in my mamma’s kitchen. From the first meatballs I rolled with my aunty Clara to the Spaghetti Vongole that I make for my own family. My journey as a chef is all thanks to two generations of women, who without their passion for the food that they fed their families, I would not be where I am.”

Where will Gino visit in Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used To Make?

Gino will be travelling all over northern and southern Italy in the newest series.

In episode one of the show, Gino will visit his birthplace of Torre Del Greco in Napoli.

Hidden gems will also be highlited int he show, as Gino visits the island of Procida in episode two.

The tiny island is probably less well-known than the island neighbours of Capri and Ischia, but for what it lack in stature it makes up for in food culture.

Throughout the series, he will also visit Bologna and Arezzo.

When is Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used To Make on?

The first episode of the show will air on ITV at 7:30pm on Sunday 4 September.

It will be available to watch on the channel’s catch-up platform ITVHub after it has aired live on television.